SMCP - Charlotte Tasset Ferrec is appointed CEO of Maje

Press release - Paris, December 21st, 2021

Charlotte Tasset Ferrec is appointed CEO of Maje and joins SMCP Executive Committee

Following the appointment of Isabelle Guichot as Chief Executive Officer of SMCP, parent company of Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac, the Group is delighted to announce the appointment of Charlotte Tasset Ferrec as Chief Executive Officer of Maje, with effect from January 4, 2022. In this role, she will join the Executive Committee of SMCP.

Isabelle Guichot, CEO of SMCP, said: "I am very pleased to welcome Charlotte to the SMCP Executive Committee as CEO of Maje, a house that I know well after having led it for four years. During her extensive career in fashion, Charlotte has acquired an in-depth knowledge of retail, a strategic vision and a leadership, which are major assets to pursue the grrowth and expansion of Maje as a key global player in the affordable luxury market. I join the entire SMCP team in wishing her every success in her new role.”

Charlotte Tasset Ferrec, 48, joins Maje as CEO after three years within the Puig Group as CEO of Nina Ricci Fashion and Perfume, where she notably led its global repositioning and the transformation of its creative platform, all whilst turning around the brand’s business and profitability.

Prior to this, she spent 15 years in retail, including 9 years at Printemps as Chief Merchandising Officer for ready-to-wear, beauty and lingerie after various positions at Sephora and Gap. She brings with her a valuable business acumen, strong leadership and solid product background.

A graduate of EDHEC Business School, she began her career in various audit and consulting firms, where she developed an expertise in retail and textile.

ABOUT SMCP

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 43 countries, the Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

