Acacia Pharma Issues Ordinary Shares to its Employee Benefit Trust

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS REGULATED INFORMATION.

Publication in application of Article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 (the Transparency Law)





Acacia Pharma Group plc

As previously announced1, Acacia Pharma Group plc issued ordinary shares to its Employee Benefit Trust within the authorised capital. The gross amount of this capital increase amounted to GBP 22,909.44 via an issue of 1,145,472 new shares at an issue price of GBP 0.02 per share. The shares were issued to satisfy the vesting of share awards granted under the Company’s Performance Share Plan.

Total amount of share capital on 21 December 2021 GBP 2,017,188.46 Total amount of share premium on 21 December 2021 GBP 142,087,474.57 Total number of shares with voting rights on 21 December 2021 100,859,423 Total number of voting rights on 21 December 2021 (denominator) 100,859,423 Total number of outstanding warrants 201,330 Total number of outstanding employee share options and RSUs2 6,208,505

Press release of 16 December 2021 – Issue of Shares to Employee Benefit Trust Of the 6,208,505 options and RSUs currently outstanding, 1,015,583 will be satisfied through the transfer of shares already issued and admitted to trading and held within the Acacia Pharma Group plc Employee Benefit Trust

Contacts

Acacia Pharma Group plc

Mike Bolinder, CEO

Gary Gemignani, CFO

+44 1223 919760 / +1 317 505 1280

IR@acaciapharma.com



International Media

Frazer Hall, Mark Swallow, David Dible

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

+44 20 7638 9571

acaciapharma@medistrava.com US Investors

LifeSci Advisors

Irina Koffler

+1 917-734-7387

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com Media in Belgium and the Netherlands

Chris Van Raemdonck

+32 499 58 55 31

chrisvanraemdonck@telenet.be

About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy. The Company has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in these areas that its product portfolio aims to address.

Barhemsys® (amisulpride) injection is a selective dopamine (D2 and D3) receptor antagonist approved and available in the US for the treatment and prevention of postoperative nausea & vomiting (PONV) in adult patients.

Please see full prescribing information, including Important Safety Information, at www.BARHEMSYS.com .

Byfavo® (remimazolam) for injection, is an IV benzodiazepine sedative approved and available in the US for the induction and maintenance of procedural sedation in adults undergoing procedures lasting 30 minutes or less. Byfavo is in-licensed from Paion UK Limited for the US market.

Please see full prescribing information, including Important Safety Information and Boxed Warning, at www.BYFAVO.com .

APD403 (intravenous and oral amisulpride), a selective dopamine antagonist for chemotherapy induced nausea & vomiting (CINV) has successfully completed one proof-of-concept and one Phase 2 dose-ranging study in patients receiving highly emetogenic chemotherapy.

Acacia Pharma has its US headquarters in Indianapolis, IN and its R&D operations are centred in Cambridge, UK. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and ticker symbol ACPH.

This release is intended for investors and media only.