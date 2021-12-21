Cobwebs Technologies Launches New Web Intelligence Solution for Public Sector

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobwebs Technologies, a global leader in WEBINT (Web Intelligence), announced today the launch of a new web intelligence solution designed to improve security in the public sector. Through continuous real-time monitoring, the solution discovers threats across all of the web's layers to increase visibility, protection, and remediation.

Public organizations are facing a growing range of cyber challenges and attacks on their valuable digital assets. As attack methods become more and more sophisticated, mitigating threats has become a time- and resource-intensive task and a burden on funds. To bridge this gap, Cobwebs' new AI-powered solution identifies imminent attacks and compromised assets in a timely and cost-effective manner. It leverages OSINT to provide ongoing comprehensive monitoring of all digital channels across open, deep, and dark web, offering critical real-time alerts for rapid event resolution.

With specialized experience in the web intelligence sector, Cobwebs focuses on preventing and mitigating digital attacks including phishing, malware, dissemination of misinformation, data leaks, insider threats, physical security threats, natural disasters that may have an impact on infrastructure, and other critical infrastructure vulnerabilities. It can help agencies fight and remove fake news and harmful misinformation before they are used for scams and fraud. It can also identify account takeovers, impersonation of agency officials and departments, as well as the attackers behind such actions. By allowing agencies to share critical data seamlessly and securely, Cobwebs creates an effective web of communication and collaboration between agency members as well as across agencies.

"In today's digital-first world, the public sector must respond incredibly quickly and effectively to threats," commented Shay Attias, Co-Founder & CTO at Cobwebs. "Our new solution centralizes threat intelligence received from a wide range of OSINT sources into one solution. It equips policymakers, first responders, and other emergency personnel with the tools to prevent, diminish, and manage emergency events. I'm proud of Cobwebs' contribution to safety and security in the private sector, and I look forward to extending it to the public sector."

Cobwebs' new WEBINT solution uses natural language processing algorithms to analyze content and trace the threat actors' origins, delivering critical information through an easy-to-visualized format. It generates real-time alerts to enable effective preventative action before a crime takes place, and better and faster damage control after a crime takes place. All Cobwebs' WEBINT solutions, including the new public sector solution ensure compliance with privacy regulations.

About Cobwebs Technologies

Cobwebs Technologies is a worldwide leader in web intelligence. Our innovative solutions are tailored to the operational needs of national security agencies and the private sector, identifying threats with just one click.

Cobwebs solutions were designed by our intelligence and security experts as vital tools for the collection and analysis of data from all web layers: social media, open, deep, and dark web. Our web intelligence platform monitors these vast sources of data to reveal hidden leads and generate insights.

