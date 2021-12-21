IBA and New Mexico Cancer Center sign contract to install a Proteus®ONE proton therapy solution in Albuquerque, USA

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, December 21, 2021 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces it has signed a contract for the installation of a Proteus®ONE1 proton therapy solution with the New Mexico Cancer Center in Albuquerque, NM, USA. The contract includes a long-term operation maintenance agreement.

The contract is for the delivery of a Proteus®ONE solution, equipped with Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS), Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), Hand Pendant with contextual menus for easy patient positioning and the patient focused healthcare environment Philips Ambient Experience. New Mexico Cancer Center expects to treat its first patients by 2024.

The typical end-user price for a Proteus®ONE system with a 10-year maintenance contract usually ranges between USD 40-50 million. IBA has received the first payment and will start recognizing revenue in 2021.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “This new contract with New Mexico Cancer Center will enable the delivery of IBA’s cutting-edge technology to the citizens of New Mexico for the first time. It is the 7th Proteus®ONE system and 19th proton therapy system we have sold in the US, underlining our leading position in the US proton therapy market, and continuing to build upon the strong momentum in the region as we enter 2022. We look forward to collaborating with the team in Albuquerque and are pleased to welcome them to our Campus2 platform, the largest community of proton therapy experts.”

Barbara McAneny, Chief Executive Officer of New Mexico Cancer Center, said, “As one of the first free-standing cancer centers expanding into Proton therapy, New Mexico Cancer Center selected IBA’s Proteus®ONE based on its strong technology and proven track record in hospital based systems. The delivery of the Proteus One will allow New Mexico Cancer Center to provide the people of New Mexico the ability to access the most advanced solution to fight cancer integrated into other modalities of care, at an affordable cost with the convenience of staying close to home.”

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,500 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About New Mexico Cancer Center (NMCC)New Mexico Cancer Center was the first freestanding cancer center in New Mexico, founded by New Mexico Oncology Hematology Consultants ltd. NMCC has always been a leader in the delivery of cancer care, as the lead practice of Dr McAneny’s COME HOME CMMI award in 2012 establishing the Oncology Medical Home concept. Now a strong multi-disciplinary practice with an oncology focus, New Mexico Cancer Center offers a wide range of services and is proud to expand its radiation oncology services to include proton therapy.

CONTACTS

Soumya Chandramouli

Chief Financial Officer

+32 10 475 890

Investorrelations@iba-group.com

Olivier Lechien

Corporate Communication Director

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Lucy Featherstone

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700

IBA@consilium-comms.com





1 Proteus®ONE is a brand name of Proteus 235

2 Connect on Campus-iba.com to join the largest community of proton therapy experts





