Final results of EssilorLuxottica’s public offer for GrandVision shares

Following the Post-Acceptance Period that ended on December 20, the Offeror will hold in total approximately 99.84% of the issued share capital of GrandVision

Settlement of the Shares tendered during the Post-Acceptance Period will take place on 23 December 2021

The last trading date of the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam will be on 7 January 2022 and listing and trading of the Shares will terminate as of 10 January 2022

The Offeror will initiate statutory buy-out proceedings in order to obtain 100% of the Shares

Charenton-le-Pont, France and Schiphol, the Netherlands (21 December 2021 – 7:00am CET) – EssilorLuxottica S.A. (the “Offeror”) and GrandVision N.V. (“GrandVision”) are pleased to announce the result of the post-acceptance period that ended on 20 December 2021 at 17:40 hours CET (the “Post-Acceptance Period”).

Terms not defined in this press release will have the meaning as set out in the Offeror’s offer memorandum dated 7 October 2021 (the “Offer Memorandum”).

Acceptance

During the Post-Acceptance Period, which expired at 17:40 hours CET on 20 December 2021, 268,744 Shares have been tendered under the Offer, representing an interest of approximately 0.11% of the issued share capital of GrandVision.

Including the 99.73% interest already held by the Offeror, the Offeror will hold a total of 254,031,577 Shares, representing approximately 99.84% of the issued share capital of GrandVision. This amounts to approximately 99.89% of the issued and outstanding shares in GrandVision.

Settlement

With reference to the Offer Memorandum, Shareholders who accepted the Offer shall receive the Offer Price for each Share validly tendered (or defectively tendered provided that such defect has been waived by the Offeror) and delivered (geleverd) under the terms and restrictions of the Offer.

Settlement of the Offer shall occur and payment of the Offer Price per Share validly tendered (or defectively tendered provided that such defect has been waived by the Offeror) shall take place on 23 December 2021.

Delisting

As announced on 13 December 2021, the listing and trading of the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam will be terminated, as a result of the Offeror holding more than 95% of the Shares.

In consultation with Euronext, it has been decided that delisting will take place on 10 January 2022 and the last trading day of the Shares will therefore be on 7 January 2022. Reference is made to Section 5.11.2 (Liquidity, delisting of the Shares and post-closing steps) of the Offer Memorandum.

Buy-out proceedings



As the Offeror has acquired more than 95% of the Shares, the Offeror intends to initiate, as soon as possible, the Buy-Out. Reference is made to Section 5.11.4 (Buy-out proceedings) of the Offer Memorandum.

Offer Memorandum, Position Statement and further information

This announcement contains selected, condensed information regarding the Offer and does not replace the Offer Memorandum and/or Position Statement. The information in this announcement is not complete and additional information is contained in the Offer Memorandum and Position Statement.

Digital copies of the Offer Memorandum are available on the website of the Offeror (www.essilorluxottica.com) and digital copies of the Offer Memorandum and Position Statement are available on the website of GrandVision (www.grandvision.com). Such websites do not constitute part of, and are not incorporated by reference into, the Offer Memorandum.

Copies of the Offer Memorandum and the Position Statement are also available free of charge from GrandVision and the Exchange Agent.

GrandVision N.V.

The Base

Evert van de Beekstraat 1-80

Tower C, 6th floor

1118CL Schiphol

The Netherlands

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Corporate Broking and Issuer Services HQ7212

Gustav Mahlerlaan 10

1082 PP Amsterdam

The Netherlands

