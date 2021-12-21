DNO Shares Traded Ex-Dividend

Oslo, 21 December 2021 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the Company's shares will be traded ex-dividend effective 21 December 2021.

A dividend payment of NOK 0.20 per share will be made on or about 30 December to all shareholders of record as of 22 December 2021.

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom and Yemen.



