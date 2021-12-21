English French





Casino Group and GreenYellow announce strategic collaboration

on energy and cloud with Amazon Web Services

Paris, 21 December 2021

GreenYellow, subsidiary of Casino Group and an expert in decentralized solar photovoltaic production, will supply renewable electricity for Amazon’s operations.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will support Casino Group on its digital transformation.

Casino Group and Amazon Web Services agreed to a strategic collaboration to aid each company’s sustainability goals. Casino Group, through its energy subsidiary GreenYellow, which is a major international player in decentralized solar power generation and energy efficiency, is pleased to announce it agreed to a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Amazon for a new utility-scale solar project in France. The deal highlights GreenYellow’s ability to provide renewable energy for the power needs of large companies operating in France.

The companies will continue to evaluate other renewable projects in France and across Europe.

The renewable electricity purchased under the PPA will help support Amazon’s commitment to power its global operations with 100% renewable energy as part of its Climate Pledge commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040—10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

Under this collaboration, Casino Group and its subsidiary GreenYellow will benefit from AWS Cloud services fueled with green energy. AWS will also work with RelevanC, the Group’s subsidiary specializing in data marketing solutions, to develop algorithms to further enhance customer experience.



"Casino Group once again demonstrates its ability to partner with the best players in each sector to pursue its digital transformation. It is consolidating its collaboration with Amazon around three essential axis: energy with GreenYellow which supports major players in meeting their sustainability goals, the digitalization, of its IT architecture in particular, and algorithms developed to enhance customer experience.” said Jean-Charles NAOURI, CEO of Casino Group.

“We are delighted to provide access to AWS technology for both GreenYellow and other Casino brands to gain operational efficiencies, unlock data-driven insights, and accelerate their pace of innovation,” said Julien GROUES, Country Director for AWS France “Casino group has embarked on a growth strategy using the cloud to help the company deliver better service for its customers. AWS is excited to be part of Casino group’s digital transformation journey.”

“GreenYellow is pleased to support sustainability goals’ AWS through a first CPPA that provides an environmentally friendly energy production coupled with an innovative solution. This collaboration confirms the relevance of our global and unique platform and skills dedicated to the energy transition and reinforces the acceleration of GreenYellow's development strategy.” said Otmane HAJJI, President of GreenYellow.

“We’re excited to work with local companies to deliver French renewable energy for our operations. Working with GreenYellow to drive reductions in carbon emissions and present new renewable energy sources is a great opportunity to support Amazon’s sustainability goals.” said Nat SAHLSTROM, Director, Amazon Energy.

About Casino Group

Casino Group is a respected key player on the French retail market and an international leader in food retail, with close to 11,000 stores around the world (in France and Latin America). The Group has developed a portfolio of strong, dynamic and complementary banners, thanks to more than 200,000 employees driven by their passion for retail and customer service, and generated net sales of €31.9 billion in 2020. In all of its host countries, Casino Group focuses its development on the formats with the highest potential and its ability to adapt in order to satisfy the needs of its customers, today and tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.groupe-casino.fr/en

About GreenYellow



In 14 years, GreenYellow, energy subsidiary of the Casino Group, has become a major player in the energy transition in France and abroad and a true ally of companies and public communities in this field. As an expert in decentralized solar photovoltaic production, energy efficiency projects and energy services, GreenYellow offers its clients a unique and global platform to empower them to make their energy transition a beneficial and committed reality.



Operating in 16 countries on 4 continents, GreenYellow is constantly expanding its offering through innovation to meet the needs of private and public players and to help them reduce their environmental footprint.

