Huhtamaki’s President and CEO Charles Héaulmé to go on leave of absence

Huhtamäki Oyj’s President and CEO Charles Héaulmé has been diagnosed with a cancer which has a very good recovery prognosis but requires a treatment period. He will therefore be taking a leave of absence from early January, to undergo treatment. He is expected back in Q2 2022.

Thomas Geust, CFO, has been appointed as interim Deputy CEO of Huhtamäki Oyj, effective January 1, 2022. Thomas will report to the Board of Directors and will assume the duties of the CEO until the end of Charles’ leave of absence.

Eric Le Lay, President Fiber Foodservice EAO, has been appointed as interim Chief Operating Officer effective January 1, 2022. Eric will report to the Board of Directors on the said position until the end of Charles’ leave of absence. The two Business Segment Presidents Marco Hilty, President Flexible Packaging, and Ann O’Hara, President North America, will report to Eric.

Huhtamaki wishes Charles a full and speedy recovery and looks forward to having him back to continue the implementation of the 2030 Strategy together with the Global Executive Team.

