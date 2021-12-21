Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

21 December 2021

Vast Resources plc

(“Vast” or the “Company”)

Annual General Meeting Attendance Pre-Registration

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, announces further instructions for attendance at the upcoming annual general meeting (‘AGM’) which will be held at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR at 11:00am on 29 December 2021.

Due to the recent developments with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the UK Government guidelines on reducing exposure through Social Distancing, the Company and Shakespeare Martineau LLP will be limiting attendance at the AGM to registered shareholders (or their proxies) and properly appointed corporate representatives. Persons intending to attend the AGM will be required to pre-register by email to the Company’s investor relations team.

The information required for registration must be received by the Company by 11.00am on Friday 24 December.

The Company requires the full name of attendees to be emailed to IR@vastplc.com, and in addition one of the following:

For individual shareholders their registered address.

For proxies a copy of the proxy form sent to the Company’s registrars.

For corporate representatives a copy of the resolution appointing them in accordance with S 323, Companies Act 2006.





Admittance to the AGM will only be granted on the Company receiving the required information. All attendees will be identified under a list pre-registered names at the main reception desk of 60 Gracechurch Street.

In the event the UK Government deems the AGM to be categorised as an unlawful event due to enhanced Covid-19 restrictions being imposed and the Company is unable to notify shareholders ahead of the AGM due to the UK December Bank Holidays on 27 and 28 December 2021 then shareholders will not be permitted to attend the AGM. In this scenario voting at the AGM will be carried out by way of poll. All votes appointing a proxy will be treated as having appointed the chairman as their proxy and in this way all votes cast in advance will be taken into account.





ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

The Company's Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania's largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M-3M tonnes exploration target. The Company is now working on confirming an enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8M tonnes.

The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance. The Company has been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation Licence that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.

In Zimbabwe, the Company is focused on the commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Community Diamond Concession, Chiadzwa, in the Marange Diamond Fields.

In Botswana, the Company is focused on finalising the acquisition of the Ghaghoo Diamond Mine, which will be conducted through a joint venture between the Company and Botswana Diamonds plc and will provide the Company with a 90% interest in a high quality and previously producing diamond asset benefiting from world-class infrastructure and capable of generating material revenues in the near term.