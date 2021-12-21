English Swedish

Hövding appoints new CEO

Sofia Svensson has been appointed new CEO of innovative company Hövding. Fredrik Carling will leave his role as CEO after ten years and Sofia Svensson will succeed him in the first half of 2022.

- We are happy to welcome Sofia and look forward to her developing Hövding further through her experience and competence in a new expansion phase. We are positioned to deliver increased growth and stronger profitability. The board would like to thank Fredrik for his many efforts over the years and his contribution to the development of Hövding, says Fredrik Arp, Chairman of the Board.

Sofia Svensson is 43 years of age and holds a degree in chemical engineering/technology management from Lund University and has studied Industrial Management at University of Cincinnati. She has many years of experience from Midway Holding and also as CEO of Lammhult Design Group. Her latest position is as Head of Strategic Business Development at Stena Metall AB. Sofia also has several years of experience as a management consultant, from PWC among others.



- I am really looking forward to leading Hövding's continued development, both in terms of growth and profitability. Hövding has a strong position in Scandinavia, which provides a good platform for continued geographical expansion, says Sofia Svensson.



For more information please contact:

Hövding's chairman Fredrik Arp

Telephone +46 708 20 70 00

Sofia Svensson

Telephone +46 727 32 32 39

Hövding Sverige AB (publ)

Bergsgatan 33

214 22 Malmö

040 – 236868

Hövding Sverige AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2015.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is Hövding’s Certified Advisor.

E-mail: ca@vhcorp.se, tel: +46 40 200250

