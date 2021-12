English Danish

Company announcement no. 27 2021/22

Allerød, 21 December 2021





Matas’ Share buyback program





Matas initiated a share buyback program, as described in Company Announcement No. 9 on 24 August 2021. The share buyback program will have a maximum value of DKK 75m and a maximum number of 850,000 shares, to be executed during the period from 24 August until 31 December 2021 at the latest.



The buyback program was launched in accordance with the announcement to initiate a share buyback in the annual report for 2020/2021 and pursuant to the Board’s authorisation to acquire treasury shares granted by Matas’ Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2021.The share buyback program is structured and carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament (the Market Abuse Regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

In the period from 30 August until and including 17 December 2021, the following transactions have been made:

Trading day Number of shares Average transaction price Amount, DKK 80: 13 December 2021 5,235 116.68 610,820 81: 14 December 2021 4,810 116.39 559,836 82: 15 December 2021 5,682 116.05 659,396 83: 16 December 2021 5,420 117.99 639,506 84: 17 December 2021 6,000 118.04 708,240 Acc. trading for days 80-84 27,147 117.06 3,177,828 Acc. trading for days 1-84 599,918 121.41 72,837,820

Following the transactions described above, Matas owned a total of 608,502 Matas shares corresponding to 1.59% of the total number of 38,291,492 Matas shares ultimo 17 December 2021.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback program are attached and published on investor.matas.dk.





Contacts

Anders Skole-Sørensen

CFO, tel +45 21 71 24 51

