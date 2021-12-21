Chargebee is Great Place to Work-Certified™ in India

Chennai, India, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chargebee, the leading global subscription management platform, announced today that it has been Great Place to Work® -Certified in India. The certification by Great Place to Work® highlights Chargebee’s workplace culture as one that creates a positive work environment where team members feel supported, content and happy.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, nonprofits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

“As an organization, our everyday experience is defined by our interactions with our customers, peers and colleagues, and we constantly strive to create an experience that we are all proud of together,” said Krish Subramanian, CEO and Co-founder of Chargebee. “We are thrilled to be recognized by the world’s largest and most respected study of workplace excellence for the culture we have worked hard to create and foster.”

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL.

Krish added, “By participating in such surveys, leadership gets a chance to benchmark the employee perceptions of the workplace, letting us appreciate our strengths and identify areas for improvement. Receiving such high marks has been validating, but we know we always have more work to do.”

Chargebee is known worldwide as an organization that values and supports employees. Battery Ventures, in association with Glassdoor, recently recognized the company as one of the best Cloud Computing Companies to Work For.

