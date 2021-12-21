New York, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Value-based Care for Medical Technology Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192562/?utm_source=GNW
The United States is a pioneer in VBC adoption, followed by countries in Western Europe. The geographical scope of the study will be mainly the United States.
The research study will provide an overview of US value-based healthcare from the medtech industry perspective. The study will explore the underlying need and demand for VBC for the US market.
New care models outside of hospital settings will effectively utilize limited hospital resources to accommodate the clinical demand from aging and chronic populations. The effective delivery of VBC requires collaboration among stakeholders like payers, providers, and medical device manufacturers. Advanced technologies will cover many more acute conditions under the hospital-at-home care model and enhance patient experiences and outcomes.
Author: Kaustubh Suresh Savant
US Value-based Care for Medical Technology Growth Opportunities
The value-based care (VBC) model aims to offer better outcomes and care quality to patients cost-effectively. Multiple stakeholders, including payers, healthcare providers, and medical technology (medtech) players, can share the revenue risk and incentive for providing better value.
