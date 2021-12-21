LAG 3 Inhibitor Clinical Trials Research Intelligence

Delhi, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global LAG 3 Inhibitors Trials Intelligence Report Highlights:

Global LAG 3 Inhibitors Market Dynamics

Clinical Approaches to Target LAG 3 Inhibitors

Role of LAG 3 Inhibitors in Cancer, Autoimmune Disorders

Number of LAG 3 Inhibitors Drug In Trials

LAG 3 Inhibitors Approved Patent Insight

LAG 3 Inhibitors Trials By Phase, Company, Country, Indication

Company Agreement/Partnership/Deals For Ongoing Trials

Global LAG 3 Inhibitor Market Future Outlook

For Report Sample Contact neeraj@kuickresearch.com

Cancer immunotherapy and tumor microenvironment have been at the forefront of research over the past decades. Targeting immune checkpoints especially programmed death 1 (PD-1)/programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) has made a breakthrough in treating advanced malignancies. However, the low response rate brings a daunting challenge, changing the focus to dig deeply into the tumor microenvironment for alternative therapeutic targets. Recently, researchers have identified the inhibitory immune checkpoint lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) which holds a considerable potential.

LAG-3 (CD223) is a cell surface molecule expressed on activated T cells, NK cells, B cells and plasmacytoid dendritic cells that plays an important role in the function of these lymphocyte subsets. LAG3 suppresses T cells activation and cytokines secretion, thereby ensuring immune homeostasis. It exerts differential inhibitory impacts on various types of lymphocytes and shows a remarkable synergy with PD-1 to inhibit immune responses. Therefore, researchers suggested that targeting LAG-3 can emerge as alternative to target cancer.

Co-expression of LAG-3 with immune checkpoints, such as PD-1, and robust clinical data on the efficacy of LAG-3 and PD-1 dual blockade have prompted trials focusing on this combination as well as other immune checkpoint inhibitors. Currently, there are more than 20 LAG-3 targeting agents in clinical trials which are being evaluated in multiple combination of treatments across various cancers. The major drugs under development include Relatlimab, IMP321, LAG525, MGD013, MK4280, FS118, and other are present in early phase of clinical development and will transform the cancer immunotherapy in 4-5 years. Recently in 2021, Relatlimab has received priority review from US FDA and it is expected to enter the market by 2022. The entrance of these drugs in the market by next year is expected to transform the overall cancer therapeutics market owing to their conferred advantages and ability to overcome the limitations of already approved immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Beyond the inhibitory activity of LAG-3 on different types of lymphocytes, LAG-3 may also be necessary to negatively regulate autoimmunity in many disease prone environments. For instance, loss of LAG-3 substantially can accelerate type 1 diabetes in Non-Obese Diabetic (NOD) mice with 100% incidence. Apart from this, researchers are also evaluating the role of blocking LAG-3 in allergy, HIV, autoimmunity, infectious disease, and others which are mainly present in preclinical stages. The field of LAG-3 is currently unexplored and the rising research and development activities by researchers will led to expand in the knowledge of LAG-3 in other therapeutic conditions, which will further propel the growth of market.

The significantly higher cost of drug development and potential for side effects are the limiting the growth of market. Despite this, the global LAG-3 inhibitor market is anticipated to grow with high rates during the forecast period. Several pharmaceutical companies including Novartis, Bristol Meyer Squibb, Regenron, Boehringer Ingelheim, I-Mab Biopharma, and others have emerged out to be key players in the market. Recently in December 2021, Nanjing Leads Biolabs and BeiGene Announced worldwide license and collaboration agreement for LBL-007 Anti-LAG-3 Antibody. The rising collaboration among pharmaceutical companies is boosting the growth of market.

US is expected to dominate the market which is mainly attributed to large number of ongoing clinical trials in the region. In addition, the growing population of cancer patients in US represents a major driving growth factor. The well-developed healthcare infrastructure facilities in the country and high adoption of technologically advanced treatment methods for cancer are positioning the US as a major player in the LAG-3 inhibitor market. Further, Europe is also poised to grow at high rate due to rising cancer prevalence in the region, increasing awareness about targeted therapies, and growing collaboration between private and public sectors to offer novel therapies in the region.