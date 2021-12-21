Systemair moves to the Large Cap segment

English Swedish

Press Release, December 21, 2021

On January 3, 2022, Systemair will move to Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap segment. The revision is based on the average market cap value in November 2021 and includes companies with a market capitalization of more than EUR 1 billion.



Systemair is a leading global supplier of energy-efficient ventilation, heating, and cooling products and systems. Since the start in 1974 Systemair has been serving customers with innovative, sustainable, and high-quality HVAC products and solutions. On October 12, 2007, Systemair was listed on the OMX Nordic Exchange Stockholm. In the financial year of 2021/22 Systemair had sales of SEK 8.5 billion and employs approximately 6,500 people today. Over the past 10 years, the annual average growth has been about 10 percent.

The move to Large Cap is a confirmation of our ability to create value through our wide product range with high availability, large international presence and a dedicated organization. Our goal has always been to create growth and profitability, and the move to Large Cap is another important milestone in our growth journey, says Gerald Engström, founder and chairman of Systemair.





For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com





