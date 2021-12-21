New York, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wound Diagnosis and Monitoring Technology Innovations and Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192558/?utm_source=GNW





This study highlights the challenges of traditional wound diagnosis and monitoring methods and examines the innovations that can address these limitations.Wound diagnosis and monitoring devices that are powered by advanced technologies (such as multispectral imaging, hyperspectral imaging, fluorescence imaging, biocapacitance, thermal imaging, biosensors, and artificial intelligence) can improve the quality of care delivery and enhance the clinical decision-making process.



The report examines the new solutions in the wound diagnosis and monitoring industry, including digital wound assessment tools, hand-held scanners, and other products, such as skin patches, portable screening devices, mattresses, and insoles.It also covers some of the path-breaking innovators in this space and notes their technology-readiness levels.



The study investigates notable government and private funding, partnership, and acquisition activities and discusses the growth opportunities offered by wound diagnosis and monitoring technologies. It also highlights the key patents filed by technology developers in the last three years. The scope of this study is global.

