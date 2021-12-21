New York, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technological Advancements Enabling Carbon Capture and Sequestration" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192550/?utm_source=GNW

Emission reduction technologies are necessary to achieve deep decarbonization in emission-intensive industries and net-zero emissions in the long term.Industry participants are adopting technologies adhering to reduced emissions protocols, along with energy-efficient processes.



Among the decarbonization technologies, carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) processes have been identified as the potential game changer to enable stakeholders to achieve carbon neutrality globally.CCS processes are among the most important technological solutions to reduce emissions.



The processes involve capturing carbon dioxide from point and non-point sources and permanently injecting and storing it underground.This This research service focuses on CCS technological advancements and the latest trends in the industry. The study highlights the importance of various CCS technologies and discusses major drivers and challenges to CCS technology development in gaining wide-scale market adoption and competitiveness. The study covers the following:

• Overview of CCS technologies and their technology readiness level

• Technology comparison

• Technology ecosystem and key stakeholders

• Techno-economic analysis of CCS technologies

• Growth opportunities in CCS technologies

