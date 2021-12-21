New York, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technology Developments in Viral Vector Manufacturing for Cell and Gene Therapies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192548/?utm_source=GNW





Scalability, costs, reproducibility, and overall process efficiency are some of the main pain points at each step of the viral vector manufacturing process.Many industry stakeholders are capitalizing on innovative, sustainable business models and capacity expansion investments to address shortage issues.



Biotechnology companies, such as Merck, Novartis, and Pfizer, and key contract development and manufacturing organizations, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Catalent, and FUJIFILM Diosynth Technologies, are investing in new capacities, expanding capacities, and developing innovative technologies to stay ahead in the CGT market. The research covers emerging technologies and trends, challenges, and opportunities across the manufacturing workflow, from upstream (viral vector production) to downstream (viral vector purification). Key developments in upstream processes for viral vector production include advanced transfection agents, novel plasmids, suspension-adapted cell culture, and stable producer cell lines. The research also discusses the general industry shift toward adopting automation, digitization, and advanced analytical processes, including on-line and in-line analytics and robust real-time analytics, to highlight the importance of analytical tools throughout the value chain. Smart technologies, such as automation and digital tools, and the adoption of artificial intelligence and big data support progress in process control and optimization while improving overall efficiencies and safety. The CGT industry works through orchestrated collaborations to develop reference standards and build process analytical technologies (PAT) to optimize manufacturing further. The research presents a bird’s eye view of key stakeholders and their innovative platforms and a snapshot of the collaborative ecosystem to understand the CGT industry’s dynamic and fast-paced nature.

