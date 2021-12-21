New York, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Key North American Aftermarket Distributors and Retailers in Medium and Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Strategic Profiling and Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192547/?utm_source=GNW





Furthermore, the study provides an individual profile/ breakdown of key competitors, including a highlight of their best practices and competitive advantages. The study also provides a market overview of the key trends affecting the business operations of distributors and retailers in the independent aftermarket.



The North American independent aftermarket is mature, and the well-established competitors have built strong relationships and supply networks across all levels of distribution.Distributors and Retailers in the medium and heavy duty segment are focusing on implementing digitization solutions to help improve overall supply chain efficiency.



Moreover, the digitization solutions will also reduce warehousing cost, improve shipping time, and enable 24/7 direct-to-customer shopping capabilities, resulting in increased revenues. The study examines the digitization solutions these key competitors offer. The study concludes with a discussion of the top 3 growth opportunities for distributors and retailers to consider as strategic focus areas and take action on in the next 5 years.

