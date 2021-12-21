New York, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Building Technologies and Services Post–COVID-19 Trends & Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192545/?utm_source=GNW





These changes are not restricted to technological or building design changes but involve how organizations will manage buildings in a post–COVID-19 world. The analyst recognizes a paradigm shift occurring across the entire global building technologies and services industry that is severely impacting product offerings, competitive landscapes, distribution channels, and business models.



This analysis explores how the market is evolving toward a post–COVID-19 world and discusses what market participants can do to surge ahead in this rapidly changing, competitive arena. The post-pandemic era will present a new reality with several significant growth opportunities available for companies that are open to tapping into the transformation.



The analyst has identified growth opportunities that hold the key for unlocking market transformation in the short-to-medium term. Market participants that capitalize on these opportunities will gain an early-mover advantage and a strong competitive edge in this high-potential industry.

