Global Digital Health Market and Trends Report 2021: Prompted by COVID-19, Online Healthcare is Gaining Momentum

During the pandemic, the global health industry has increasingly adopted digital tools, such as telemedicine, Med Internet of Things, corporate wellness applications and others.

Despite some implementation difficulties described in the new release from the publisher, the market is expected to witness an upward trend over the next five to six years, growing at a double-digit annual rate globally.

Moreover, consumers show their interest in the digital healthcare tools both now and in the future. As such, the number of mobile applications available in online stores reached an all-time high in 2021, with "Mental Health and Behavioral Disorders" apps, and apps for monitoring diseases such as "Diabetes", "Cardiovascular System", and "Digestive System" holding the largest market share, according to the recent studies cited in this new publication.

North America is currently leading the digital health market globally and the US market is set to accelerate even faster than the global average between 2021 and 2025.

Digital healthcare services such as telemedicine are used by US consumers primarily to visit a psychologist or psychiatrist, a pediatrician, or an emergency room. In Canada, "Receiving professional medical advice over the phone," "Making appointments electronically," and "Accessing websites, mobile apps, or interactive online fares" were the top uses for digital health services at the end of 2020.

In Europe, Estonia, select Nordic countries, Austria, Germany, and the United Kingdom were acknowledged as role models for digital health innovation in 2020 by the healthcare professionals surveyed during the pandemic. In Asia, the growth rate of the digital health market between 2020 and 2025 is estimated to be also higher than average, particularly due to selected large markets such as China and India.

Moreover, remote patient support technologies, which include telemedicine and remote monitoring, are expected to have the highest market value in Asia in 2025, compared to other digital health solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Market Overview

Top Trends in Digital Health, September 2021

Digital Health Market Size, in USD billion, 2020 & 2027f

Digital Health Venture Capital Funding, in USD billion, 2011 - 2020

Number of Digital Health Apps, 2013 & 2015 & 2017 & 2021

Digital Health Apps Breakdown, by Category, in % of Total, 2015 & 2017 & 2020

Breakdown of Digital Health Apps, by Disease, in % of Total, June 2021

Attitude Towards Storing Health Data, in % of Travelers, February 2021

Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Telemedicine is One of the Health Technologies with the Highest Investment, by Currently and in 3 Years, in %, February 2021

Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Hospitals Should Invest in AI as a Digital Health Technology in the next 3 Years, in %, February 2021

Share of Travelers Who Would be Comfortable Using Digital Health Passport for Future Trips, in %, in %, February 2021

3. North America

3.1. United States

Digital Health Market Size, in USD billion, 2021 & 2025f

Top Reasons to Choose Virtual Medical Appointments, in % of Consumers Who Attended at Least One Virtual Medical Appointment, March 2021

Top Challenges While Visiting Virtual Medical Appointments, in % of Consumers Who Attended at Least One Virtual Medical Appointment, March 2021

Top Use Cases of Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches, in % of Fitness Tracker or/and Smartwatch Owners and Users, March 2021

Settings in Which Medical Care was Received, by Ways to Receive the Care, in % of Respective Care Service, June 2021

Smartphone Usage for Health Management, in % of Smartphone Owners, March 2021

Intention to Continue Using Smartphones for Health Management, in % of Smartphone Users Who Started Doing Respective Activities Since COVID-19, March 2021

Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Telemedicine is One of the Health Technologies with the Highest Investment, by Currently and in 3 Years, in %, February 2021

Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Hospitals Should Invest in AI as a Digital Health Technology in the next 3 Years, in %, February 2021

3.2. Canada

Digital Health Services Used, in % of Respondents, December 2020

Aspects of Digital Health Valued by Respondents, in %, December 2020

Top Barriers to Using Digital Health Services, in % of Respondents, December 2020

Top Factors that Would Increase Use of Digital Services, in % of Respondents, December 2020

4. Europe

4.1. Regional

Top Countries that European Healthcare Professionals Consider as Role Models for Digital Health Innovation, by Type of Healthcare Professionals, in %, November 2020

4.2. Nordic Countries

Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020

Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023

4.3. Germany

Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Telemedicine is One of the Health Technologies with the Highest Investment, by Currently and in 3 Years, in %, February 2021

Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Hospitals Should Invest in AI as a Digital Health Technology in the next 3 Years, in %, February 2021

Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023

Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020

Digital Health Literacy, in % of Internet Users, October 2020

Plans to Use Digital Health Apps in the Future and Importance of the Publisher and Reviews, in % of Internet Users, October 2020

Selected E-Health Applications Penetration Rates, in % of Respondents, 2016 - 2020 & Q4 2020 & Q1 2021

Information Channels for E-Health Services, in % of Respondents, Q4 2020 & Q1 2021

4.4. Austria

Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020

Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023

4.5. United Kingdom & Ireland

Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023

Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020

Sources of a Digital Health Product Recommendation, in % of Respondents, 2020

Share of Digital Health Apps That Meet Quality Threshold, in %, 2020

Digital Health App User Penetration Rate, and App Satisfaction Rate, in % of Respondents, 2020

Share of Respondents Supporting the Move Toward Digital Health, by Age Group, in %, 2020

4.6. Spain

Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020

Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023

4.7. Switzerland

Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020

Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023

4.8. Italy

Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020

Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023

4.9. France

Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Telemedicine is One of the Health Technologies with the Highest Investment, by Currently and in 3 Years, in %, February 2021

Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Hospitals Should Invest in AI as a Digital Health Technology in the next 3 Years, in %, February 2021

Share of Respondents who Used Online Medical Appointments Platforms, in %, 2021

Share of Respondents who are Convinced that the Use of Online Medical Platforms Will Improve Their Medical Follow-up in the Future, in %, 2021

4.10. Netherlands

Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020

Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023

5. Asia

5.1. Regional

Digital Health Market Value, in USD billion, 2020 & 2025f

Digital Health Market size, by Product Category, incl. Value pool and Examples of Technologies, in USD billion, 2020 & 2025f

Registered Users Across the Top Emerging Health Platforms, in millions, 2020

5.2. China

Digital Health Market Value, in CNY billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2015 - 2021e

Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Telemedicine is One of the Health Technologies with the Highest Investment, by Currently and in 3 Years, in %, February 2021

Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Telemedicine is One of the Health Technologies with the Highest Investment, by Currently and in 3 Years, in %, February 2021

Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Hospitals Should Invest in AI as a Digital Health Technology in the next 3 Years, in %, February 2021

Digital Medication Services Preferred, in % of Consumers, January 2021

Digital Disease-Related Knowledge Channels Used, by Consumer Type, in % of Consumers, January 2021

Consumers' Medical Preferences When Mildly Symptomatic, by Type of Consumer, in %, January 2021

5.3. India

Telemedicine Market Size, in USD million, 2010 - 2023f

Willingness to Book Telehealth Visits, by Age Group, in % of Respondents, 2020

Intention to Consult with Doctors in the Future, in % of Respondents, September 2020

Key Reasons for Choosing an Online Doctor Consultation in the Future, in % of Respondents, September 2020

