Sensor Materials, Processing, and Fabrication Growth Opportunities

Material science and engineering advancements have opened up opportunities for the development of new and sophisticated sensors. Material selection is the first step in the sensor fabrication process. This is a critical technological decision with far-reaching implications for subsequent fabrication stages.

•Both nanomanufacturing and nanofabrication are used in the development of 1D/2D/3D nanoparticles; they offer high operability and complex crystal structures and can be used in various applications such as healthcare, photonics, consumer electronics, and energy. Nanofabrication is the practice of incorporating small objects into larger objects to enable special functionalities such as the inclusion of graphene materials in sensor devices.

•Key Questions Answered in this Technology and Innovation Study:1. Which factors challenge growth? What are the important drivers and restraints to market growth?2. What does the patent landscape look like?3. What are some of the important funding trends in the market?4. Which industry best practices are adopted in sensor fabrication?5. What are the key growth opportunities in the market?

