New York, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connected Medical Devices Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192537/?utm_source=GNW

Advanced and small-sized sensors are set to accelerate the miniaturization of connected medical devices and improve their accuracy.



As such, smart and connected medical devices such as inhalers will increase patients’ adoption of home-based disease management regimes in the next 1 to 2 years.This research study highlights the need for connected medical devices in healthcare and reviews their benefits in improving patient outcomes. The study covers market drivers, challenges, and key trends in connected medical devices along with the stages of device life cycle and key data acquisition models. Discussion includes a look at emerging applications for connected medical devices, such as sleep monitoring, clinical trials, and drug delivery. The emerging technologies that will disrupt traditional medical approaches include advanced sensors, mobile applications, digital biomarkers, artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data, and 3D printing. The study analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the connected medical devices market and evaluates it using Porter’s 5 Forces framework. It concludes with a look at key growth opportunities and offers strategic recommendations market participants must consider to achieve success.Key Questions Answered in the Research:What key drivers and challenges affect the connected medical devices market?What key trends affect the connected medical devices market?Which technologies do connected medical devices currently use? What are the emerging applications of connected devices?What are the emerging technologies in connected medical devices?What is the industry analysis for connected medical devices? What is the future of connected medical devices?What are the key growth opportunities in connected medical devices?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192537/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________