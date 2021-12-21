Samsung Bioepis Releases First Annual Sustainability Report

Outlines the company’s Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and commitment to becoming a socially responsible and sustainable company





Appoints dedicated ESG team to explore and implement key initiatives that will drive the company’s transition towards a more sustainable business





Reconfirms commitment to environmentally and socially responsible practices in R&D, clinical trials, manufacturing, and supply chain management to enable access to high-quality biological medicines for patients in need



INCHEON, Korea, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today released its first annual sustainability report, highlighting the company’s Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) performance mainly from 2020 with some highlights of 2021 and progress towards becoming a socially responsible and sustainable company.

“At the center of our priorities and vision are the patients around the world without viable treatment option. This is why we are working to help create a healthier and more sustainable future for all and reshaping the way we work to incorporate ESG values and goals,” said Christopher Hansung Ko, President and Chief Executive Officer at Samsung Bioepis. “We have taken a first significant step to evolve sustainability efforts and will continue to make such efforts that help address important issues that matter to our business, our stakeholders and society.”

The report provides a comprehensive overview of Samsung Bioepis’ efforts across the three pillars of sustainability and commitment to developing long-term ESG initiatives which will be navigated by a dedicated ESG team going forward. The three key pillars from the report are as follows:

Establishing Sustainable Supply Chain Management and Environmental Management

Sustainability credentials are becoming an increasingly important factor in assessing supply chain management. To ensure sustainable practices throughout supply chain, Samsung Bioepis carefully selects and works with partners those who have obtained certification from the International Standard Organization (ISO). The report finds 80% of Samsung Bioepis’ Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) achieved ISO 14001 for environmental management system and 70% of the company’s CMOs obtained ISO 45001 for occupational health and management system.

With an aim to minimize environmental impact over the product life cycle, Samsung Bioepis is engaged in various environmental management activities at each step of value chain from packaging and shipping products with eco-friendly materials to accommodating energy-efficient building systems.

Promoting Healthy Workplace Culture and Corporate Social Responsibility

Healthy workplace culture and safety are at the center of the way Samsung Bioepis works. Recruiting and retaining a diverse and inclusive workforce is part of the Samsung Bioepis’ talent management strategy. At present, more than 900 employees work at Samsung Bioepis, with an equal share of male and female workforce.

Samsung Bioepis also takes wider responsibility as a company. Various programs such as cooperation between industry and academia are focused on supporting and fostering the next generation of talented people. The company’s culture encourages employees to engage in volunteer activities and give back to local communities and charitable organizations.

Enhancing Corporate Governance

Samsung Bioepis’ governance structure is composed of its two inside directors and four other directors, with diverse backgrounds and expertise. The company’s Board of Directors appointed a female other director and a female inside director in 2020 and in 2021, respectively, as part of ongoing efforts to expand gender diversity and bolster female leadership.

The company’s report is formulated in the Core Options of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and details activities and achievements that are aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Ten Principles of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact. Samsung Bioepis’ detailed ESG performance can be found in the full report: https://www.samsungbioepis.com/en/about/about05.do

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biosimilar candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology and endocrinology. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn.

