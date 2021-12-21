The microwave devices market is projected to grow from USD 6.7 billion in 2021 to USD 9.0 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microwave Devices Market by Product, Frequency, End User And Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05233141/?utm_source=GNW





The active devices segment based on type has been bifurcated into solid-state and vacuum electron microwave devices.Solid-state microwave devices accounted for the larger revenue share of the overall active microwave devices market in 2020.



The solid-state microwave devices feature long life, wider bandwidths, lower production costs, improved air cooling, operate at low voltages, and enable easy control of transmitted wave form’s amplitude.



The Ka-band segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Ka-band requires smaller antennas for transmitting and receiving data, offering high throughput, lower cost of bandwidth, better Effective Isotropic Radiated Power (EIRP), improved capacity, and allowing reuse of the same frequencies. The ability to adjust the uplink and downlink, as well as relatively less incurred cost, is expected to increase the deployment of Ku-band microwave devices.



The space & communication segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of the microwave devices market during the forecast period.

The increase in the number of high-throughput satellites (HTS) and rising investments in space and related exploration activities are expected to drive the growth for the space & communications segment.The growing prominence of real-time video and audio streaming services has led to an increase in the use of microwave devices.



Additionally, the emergence of 5G for cellular communication is also expected to fuel the demand for microwave equipment during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific region is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

The presence of prominent microwave device manufacturers is expected to contribute to the revenue share of this region. Furthermore, the rapid commercialization of 5G in an attempt to cater to the rising demand for high-speed connectivity by the regional population is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.



Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation – C-level – 45%, Director-level – 35%, and, Other – 20%

• By Region – North America - 40%, Europe – 15%, APAC – 40%, and RoW – 5%



The key players operating in the microwave devices market include Thales Group (France), Qorvo, Inc.(US), L3 Harris Technologies (US), CPI International, Inc.(US), and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US).



The microwave devices market has been segmented into product, frequency, end user, and region.

Based on product the market has been segmented into active devices and passive devices.The active devices segment is further classified into solid-state and vacuum electron devices.



The solid-state active devices segment is further classified by type into solid-state amplifiers and others.Furthermore, the solid-state active devices segment is classified by material into Gallium arsenide (GaAs), Silicon, Galium Nitride (GaN), Silicon Carbide (SiC), and others.



The vacuum electron active devices are segmented into Traveling-wave Tube amplifier (TWTA), Klystron, Magnetron, crossed-field amplifier, and others.Based on frequency, the market is segmented into Ku-band, C-band, Ka-band, L-band, S-band, X-band, and others.



Based on end user, the market is segmented into. The microwave devices market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).



