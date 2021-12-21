Worldwide FIDO Authentication Industry to 2031 - Featuring Aware, OneSpan and HYPR Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FIDO Authentication Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A recent market study by this publisher on the FIDO authentication market includes a global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.
After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand Side Trends
1.3. Supply Side Trends
1.4. Analysis and Recommendations
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations
3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.2. Authentication Technology Innovation/Development Trends
3.2.1. Single Factor Authentication Technology
3.2.2. Two Factor Authentication Technology
3.2.3. Multi Factor Authentication Technology
3.3. Average Pricing Analysis, by Products
4. Fido Alliance Overview
4.1. About Fido ("Fast Identity Online") Alliance
4.2. Fido Alliance Standards
4.2.1. Fido Universal Second Factor (Fido U2F)
4.2.2. Fido Universal Authentication Framework (Fido Uaf)
4.2.3. Client to Authenticator Protocols (Ctap)
4.3. Fido Certification Programs
4.4. Fido Members & Liaison Partners
5. COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis Impact Analysis
5.1. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis on Fido Authentication Solution Demand
5.1.1. Pre-COVID-19 Analysis (2017-2019)
5.1.2. Post-COVID-19 Analysis (2020 & Beyond)
5.2. Expected Recovery Scenario (Short-Term/Mid-Term/Long-Term)
5.3. Key Action Points for Fido Authentication Solution Vendors
6. Market Structure Analysis
6.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies
6.2. Market Concentration
6.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
6.4. Market Presence Analysis
6.4.1. Regional Footprint by Players
6.4.2. Solution Footprint by Players
6.4.3. Channel Footprint by Players
7. Global Fido Authentication Market Demand (In Value in US Mn) Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031
7.1. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) Analysis, 2016-2020
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (Us$ Mn) Projections, 2021-2031
7.2.1. Y-O-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
8. Global Fido Authentication Market Demand (In Volume in Mn Units) Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031
8.1. Historical Market Volume (Mn Units) Analysis, 2016-2020
8.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Mn Units) Projections, 2021-2031
8.2.1. Y-O-Y Growth Trend Analysis
9. Market Background
9.1. Macro-Economic Factors
9.1.1. Global Gdp Growth Outlook
9.1.2. Global Internet Penetration Trends
9.1.3. Global Ict Spending Growth
9.1.4. Data Security Regulations & Policies
9.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
9.2.1. Historic Growth Rate of Fido Authentication Solution Vendors
9.2.2. Business Impact of COVID-19 on Regional Economy
9.2.3. Increasing Demand for Multi-Factor Authentication
9.2.4. Payment Security Trends
9.2.5. Innovation in Authentication Protocols
9.3. Value Chain
9.4. Market Dynamics
9.4.1. Drivers
9.4.2. Restraints
9.4.3. Opportunities
10. Global Fido Authentication Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Solution
10.1. Introduction/Key Findings
10.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis by Solution, 2016 - 2020
10.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast by Solution, 2021 - 2031
10.3.1. Fido U2F Authentication Devices (Security Keys)
10.3.2. Fido Authentication Sdks
10.3.2.1. Fido Client Sdk
10.3.2.2. Fido Server Sdk
10.3.3. Services
10.3.3.1. Technology Consulting
10.3.3.2. Integration & Deployment
10.3.3.3. Fido Certification Services
10.3.3.4. Support Services
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Solution
11. Global Fido Authentication Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Application
11.1. Introduction/Key Findings
11.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Application, 2016 - 2020
11.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Application, 2021 - 2031
11.3.1. Payment Processing
11.3.2. Pki/Credential Management
11.3.3. Document Signing
11.3.4. User Authentication
11.3.5. Others
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Application
12. Global Fido Authentication Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Industry
12.1. Introduction/Key Findings
12.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Industry, 2016 - 2020
12.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Industry, 2021 - 2031
12.3.1. Bfsi
12.3.2. Healthcare & Life Sciences
12.3.3. It & Telecom
12.3.4. Retail & Cpg
12.3.5. Government & Defense
12.3.6. Energy & Utilities
12.3.7. Others
12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Industry
13. Global Fido Authentication Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Region
13.1. Introduction/Key Findings
13.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Region, 2016 - 2020
13.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Region, 2021 - 2031
13.3.1. North America
13.3.2. Latin America
13.3.3. Europe
13.3.4. East Asia
13.3.5. South Asia & Pacific
13.3.6. Middle East & Africa
13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region
14. North America Fido Authentication Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
15. Latin America Fido Authentication Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
16. Europe Fido Authentication Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
17. East Asia Fido Authentication Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
18. South Asia & Pacific Fido Authentication Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
19. Middle East and Africa Fido Authentication Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
20. Key Countries Analysis - Fido Authentication Market
20.1. U.S. Fido Authentication Market Analysis
20.2. Canada Fido Authentication Market Analysis
20.3. Mexico Fido Authentication Market Analysis
20.4. Brazil Fido Authentication Market Analysis
20.5. Germany Fido Authentication Market Analysis
20.6. Italy Fido Authentication Market Analysis
20.7. France Fido Authentication Market Analysis
20.8. U.K. Fido Authentication Market Analysis
20.9. Spain Fido Authentication Market Analysis
20.10. Benelux Fido Authentication Market Analysis
20.11. Russia Fido Authentication Market Analysis
20.12. China Fido Authentication Market Analysis
20.13. Japan Fido Authentication Market Analysis
20.14. South Korea Fido Authentication Market Analysis
20.15. India Fido Authentication Market Analysis
20.16. Indonesia Fido Authentication Market Analysis
20.17. Malaysia Fido Authentication Market Analysis
20.18. Singapore Fido Authentication Market Analysis
20.19. Australia and New Zealand Fido Authentication Market Analysis
20.20. Gcc Countries Fido Authentication Market Analysis
20.21. Turkey Fido Authentication Market Analysis
20.22. South Africa Fido Authentication Market Analysis
20.23. North Africa Fido Authentication Market Analysis
21. Competition Analysis
21.1. Competition Dashboard
21.2. Competition Deep Dive
21.2.1. Aware, Inc.
21.2.1.1. Business Overview
21.2.1.2. Product & Service Portfolio
21.2.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)
21.2.1.4. Market Development
21.2.1.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy
21.2.1.5.2. Product Strategy
21.2.1.5.3. Channel Strategy
21.2.2. Onespan
21.2.2.1. Business Overview
21.2.2.2. Product & Service Portfolio
21.2.2.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)
21.2.2.4. Market Development
21.2.2.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.2.5.1. Marketing Strategy
21.2.2.5.2. Product Strategy
21.2.2.5.3. Channel Strategy
21.2.3. Hypr Corp
21.2.3.1. Business Overview
21.2.3.2. Product & Service Portfolio
21.2.3.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)
21.2.3.4. Market Development
21.2.3.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.3.5.1. Marketing Strategy
21.2.3.5.2. Product Strategy
21.2.3.5.3. Channel Strategy
21.2.4. Yubico
21.2.4.1. Business Overview
21.2.4.2. Product & Service Portfolio
21.2.4.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)
21.2.4.4. Market Development
21.2.4.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.4.5.1. Marketing Strategy
21.2.4.5.2. Product Strategy
21.2.4.5.3. Channel Strategy
21.2.5. Daon
21.2.5.1. Business Overview
21.2.5.2. Product & Service Portfolio
21.2.5.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)
21.2.5.4. Market Development
21.2.5.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.5.5.1. Marketing Strategy
21.2.5.5.2. Product Strategy
21.2.5.5.3. Channel Strategy
21.2.6. Thales Group
21.2.6.1. Business Overview
21.2.6.2. Product & Service Portfolio
21.2.6.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)
21.2.6.4. Market Development
21.2.6.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.6.5.1. Marketing Strategy
21.2.6.5.2. Product Strategy
21.2.6.5.3. Channel Strategy
21.2.7. Rsa Security LLC
21.2.7.1. Business Overview
21.2.7.2. Product & Service Portfolio
21.2.7.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)
21.2.7.4. Market Development
21.2.7.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.7.5.1. Marketing Strategy
21.2.7.5.2. Product Strategy
21.2.7.5.3. Channel Strategy
21.2.8. Movenda
21.2.8.1. Business Overview
21.2.8.2. Product & Service Portfolio
21.2.8.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)
21.2.8.4. Market Development
21.2.8.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.8.5.1. Marketing Strategy
21.2.8.5.2. Product Strategy
21.2.8.5.3. Channel Strategy
21.2.9. Nok Nok Labs, Inc.
21.2.9.1. Business Overview
21.2.9.2. Product & Service Portfolio
21.2.9.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)
21.2.9.4. Market Development
21.2.9.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.9.5.1. Marketing Strategy
21.2.9.5.2. Product Strategy
21.2.9.5.3. Channel Strategy
21.2.10. Bluink Ltd.
21.2.10.1. Business Overview
21.2.10.2. Product & Service Portfolio
21.2.10.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)
21.2.10.4. Market Development
21.2.10.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.10.5.1. Marketing Strategy
21.2.10.5.2. Product Strategy
21.2.10.5.3. Channel Strategy
21.2.11. Century Longmai Technology Co., Ltd.
21.2.11.1. Business Overview
21.2.11.2. Product & Service Portfolio
21.2.11.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)
21.2.11.4. Market Development
21.2.11.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.11.5.1. Marketing Strategy
21.2.11.5.2. Product Strategy
21.2.11.5.3. Channel Strategy
21.2.12. Raonsecure Co., Ltd.
21.2.12.1. Business Overview
21.2.12.2. Product & Service Portfolio
21.2.12.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)
21.2.12.4. Market Development
21.2.12.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.12.5.1. Marketing Strategy
21.2.12.5.2. Product Strategy
21.2.12.5.3. Channel Strategy
21.2.13. International Systems Research Co. (Isr)
21.2.13.1. Business Overview
21.2.13.2. Product & Service Portfolio
21.2.13.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)
21.2.13.4. Market Development
21.2.13.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.13.5.1. Marketing Strategy
21.2.13.5.2. Product Strategy
21.2.13.5.3. Channel Strategy
21.2.14. Hypersecu Information Systems, Inc
21.2.14.1. Business Overview
21.2.14.2. Product & Service Portfolio
21.2.14.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)
21.2.14.4. Market Development
21.2.14.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.14.5.1. Marketing Strategy
21.2.14.5.2. Product Strategy
21.2.14.5.3. Channel Strategy.
22. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
23. Research Methodology
