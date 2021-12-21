Worldwide FIDO Authentication Industry to 2031 - Featuring Aware, OneSpan and HYPR Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FIDO Authentication Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A recent market study by this publisher on the FIDO authentication market includes a global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.

After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Authentication Technology Innovation/Development Trends

3.2.1. Single Factor Authentication Technology

3.2.2. Two Factor Authentication Technology

3.2.3. Multi Factor Authentication Technology

3.3. Average Pricing Analysis, by Products



4. Fido Alliance Overview

4.1. About Fido ("Fast Identity Online") Alliance

4.2. Fido Alliance Standards

4.2.1. Fido Universal Second Factor (Fido U2F)

4.2.2. Fido Universal Authentication Framework (Fido Uaf)

4.2.3. Client to Authenticator Protocols (Ctap)

4.3. Fido Certification Programs

4.4. Fido Members & Liaison Partners



5. COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis Impact Analysis

5.1. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis on Fido Authentication Solution Demand

5.1.1. Pre-COVID-19 Analysis (2017-2019)

5.1.2. Post-COVID-19 Analysis (2020 & Beyond)

5.2. Expected Recovery Scenario (Short-Term/Mid-Term/Long-Term)

5.3. Key Action Points for Fido Authentication Solution Vendors



6. Market Structure Analysis

6.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

6.2. Market Concentration

6.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

6.4. Market Presence Analysis

6.4.1. Regional Footprint by Players

6.4.2. Solution Footprint by Players

6.4.3. Channel Footprint by Players



7. Global Fido Authentication Market Demand (In Value in US Mn) Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

7.1. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) Analysis, 2016-2020

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (Us$ Mn) Projections, 2021-2031

7.2.1. Y-O-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



8. Global Fido Authentication Market Demand (In Volume in Mn Units) Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

8.1. Historical Market Volume (Mn Units) Analysis, 2016-2020

8.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Mn Units) Projections, 2021-2031

8.2.1. Y-O-Y Growth Trend Analysis



9. Market Background

9.1. Macro-Economic Factors

9.1.1. Global Gdp Growth Outlook

9.1.2. Global Internet Penetration Trends

9.1.3. Global Ict Spending Growth

9.1.4. Data Security Regulations & Policies

9.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

9.2.1. Historic Growth Rate of Fido Authentication Solution Vendors

9.2.2. Business Impact of COVID-19 on Regional Economy

9.2.3. Increasing Demand for Multi-Factor Authentication

9.2.4. Payment Security Trends

9.2.5. Innovation in Authentication Protocols

9.3. Value Chain

9.4. Market Dynamics

9.4.1. Drivers

9.4.2. Restraints

9.4.3. Opportunities



10. Global Fido Authentication Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Solution

10.1. Introduction/Key Findings

10.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis by Solution, 2016 - 2020

10.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast by Solution, 2021 - 2031

10.3.1. Fido U2F Authentication Devices (Security Keys)

10.3.2. Fido Authentication Sdks

10.3.2.1. Fido Client Sdk

10.3.2.2. Fido Server Sdk

10.3.3. Services

10.3.3.1. Technology Consulting

10.3.3.2. Integration & Deployment

10.3.3.3. Fido Certification Services

10.3.3.4. Support Services

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Solution



11. Global Fido Authentication Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Application

11.1. Introduction/Key Findings

11.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Application, 2016 - 2020

11.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Application, 2021 - 2031

11.3.1. Payment Processing

11.3.2. Pki/Credential Management

11.3.3. Document Signing

11.3.4. User Authentication

11.3.5. Others

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Application



12. Global Fido Authentication Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Industry

12.1. Introduction/Key Findings

12.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Industry, 2016 - 2020

12.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Industry, 2021 - 2031

12.3.1. Bfsi

12.3.2. Healthcare & Life Sciences

12.3.3. It & Telecom

12.3.4. Retail & Cpg

12.3.5. Government & Defense

12.3.6. Energy & Utilities

12.3.7. Others

12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Industry



13. Global Fido Authentication Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Region

13.1. Introduction/Key Findings

13.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Region, 2016 - 2020

13.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Region, 2021 - 2031

13.3.1. North America

13.3.2. Latin America

13.3.3. Europe

13.3.4. East Asia

13.3.5. South Asia & Pacific

13.3.6. Middle East & Africa

13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region



14. North America Fido Authentication Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031



15. Latin America Fido Authentication Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031



16. Europe Fido Authentication Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031



17. East Asia Fido Authentication Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031



18. South Asia & Pacific Fido Authentication Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031



19. Middle East and Africa Fido Authentication Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031



20. Key Countries Analysis - Fido Authentication Market

20.1. U.S. Fido Authentication Market Analysis

20.2. Canada Fido Authentication Market Analysis

20.3. Mexico Fido Authentication Market Analysis

20.4. Brazil Fido Authentication Market Analysis

20.5. Germany Fido Authentication Market Analysis

20.6. Italy Fido Authentication Market Analysis

20.7. France Fido Authentication Market Analysis

20.8. U.K. Fido Authentication Market Analysis

20.9. Spain Fido Authentication Market Analysis

20.10. Benelux Fido Authentication Market Analysis

20.11. Russia Fido Authentication Market Analysis

20.12. China Fido Authentication Market Analysis

20.13. Japan Fido Authentication Market Analysis

20.14. South Korea Fido Authentication Market Analysis

20.15. India Fido Authentication Market Analysis

20.16. Indonesia Fido Authentication Market Analysis

20.17. Malaysia Fido Authentication Market Analysis

20.18. Singapore Fido Authentication Market Analysis

20.19. Australia and New Zealand Fido Authentication Market Analysis

20.20. Gcc Countries Fido Authentication Market Analysis

20.21. Turkey Fido Authentication Market Analysis

20.22. South Africa Fido Authentication Market Analysis

20.23. North Africa Fido Authentication Market Analysis



21. Competition Analysis

21.1. Competition Dashboard

21.2. Competition Deep Dive

21.2.1. Aware, Inc.

21.2.1.1. Business Overview

21.2.1.2. Product & Service Portfolio

21.2.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)

21.2.1.4. Market Development

21.2.1.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.1.5.2. Product Strategy

21.2.1.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.2. Onespan

21.2.2.1. Business Overview

21.2.2.2. Product & Service Portfolio

21.2.2.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)

21.2.2.4. Market Development

21.2.2.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.2.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.2.5.2. Product Strategy

21.2.2.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.3. Hypr Corp

21.2.3.1. Business Overview

21.2.3.2. Product & Service Portfolio

21.2.3.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)

21.2.3.4. Market Development

21.2.3.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.3.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.3.5.2. Product Strategy

21.2.3.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.4. Yubico

21.2.4.1. Business Overview

21.2.4.2. Product & Service Portfolio

21.2.4.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)

21.2.4.4. Market Development

21.2.4.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.4.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.4.5.2. Product Strategy

21.2.4.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.5. Daon

21.2.5.1. Business Overview

21.2.5.2. Product & Service Portfolio

21.2.5.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)

21.2.5.4. Market Development

21.2.5.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.5.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.5.5.2. Product Strategy

21.2.5.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.6. Thales Group

21.2.6.1. Business Overview

21.2.6.2. Product & Service Portfolio

21.2.6.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)

21.2.6.4. Market Development

21.2.6.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.6.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.6.5.2. Product Strategy

21.2.6.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.7. Rsa Security LLC

21.2.7.1. Business Overview

21.2.7.2. Product & Service Portfolio

21.2.7.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)

21.2.7.4. Market Development

21.2.7.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.7.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.7.5.2. Product Strategy

21.2.7.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.8. Movenda

21.2.8.1. Business Overview

21.2.8.2. Product & Service Portfolio

21.2.8.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)

21.2.8.4. Market Development

21.2.8.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.8.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.8.5.2. Product Strategy

21.2.8.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.9. Nok Nok Labs, Inc.

21.2.9.1. Business Overview

21.2.9.2. Product & Service Portfolio

21.2.9.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)

21.2.9.4. Market Development

21.2.9.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.9.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.9.5.2. Product Strategy

21.2.9.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.10. Bluink Ltd.

21.2.10.1. Business Overview

21.2.10.2. Product & Service Portfolio

21.2.10.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)

21.2.10.4. Market Development

21.2.10.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.10.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.10.5.2. Product Strategy

21.2.10.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.11. Century Longmai Technology Co., Ltd.

21.2.11.1. Business Overview

21.2.11.2. Product & Service Portfolio

21.2.11.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)

21.2.11.4. Market Development

21.2.11.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.11.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.11.5.2. Product Strategy

21.2.11.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.12. Raonsecure Co., Ltd.

21.2.12.1. Business Overview

21.2.12.2. Product & Service Portfolio

21.2.12.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)

21.2.12.4. Market Development

21.2.12.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.12.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.12.5.2. Product Strategy

21.2.12.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.13. International Systems Research Co. (Isr)

21.2.13.1. Business Overview

21.2.13.2. Product & Service Portfolio

21.2.13.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)

21.2.13.4. Market Development

21.2.13.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.13.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.13.5.2. Product Strategy

21.2.13.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.14. Hypersecu Information Systems, Inc

21.2.14.1. Business Overview

21.2.14.2. Product & Service Portfolio

21.2.14.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Business Segment/Region)

21.2.14.4. Market Development

21.2.14.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.14.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.14.5.2. Product Strategy

21.2.14.5.3. Channel Strategy.



22. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



23. Research Methodology



