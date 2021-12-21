Global Cyber Security Market Report 2021: Market is Forecasted to Reach $276.1 Billion in 2025

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cyber Security Market (By Segment, End-Users & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cyber security market is forecasted to reach US$276.1 billion in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 7.64% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

Growth in the global cyber security market was supported by factors such as surge in cyber crime rate, increasing digitalization, rise in cyber security regulations, evolution of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, upsurge in web traffic, surge in tech startups, and rising e-commerce sales.

However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by complexity of network infrastructure and higher reliance on traditional authentication methods.

The global cyber security market by type can be segmented as follows: security services, infrastructure protection, network security, identity access management, consumer security services, integrated risk management, data security, application security, cloud security and other information security software. In 2020, the dominant share of global cyber security market was held by security services, followed by infrastructure protection.

The global cyber security market by end user can be segmented as follows: government, IT & telecom, banking, manufacturing, insurance, transportation, securities and others. The largest share of the market was being held by government, followed by IT & telecom and banking.

In 2020, the dominant share of market was being held by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Factors such as surge in tech startups and rising e-commerce sales helped in boosting market growth.

