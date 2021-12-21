The micro-LED market is estimated to be valued at USD 592 million in 2021 and reach USD 21,169 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 81.5% between 2021 and 2027

New York, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Micro-LED Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Application, Display Panel Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04837044/?utm_source=GNW

However, absence of patents and proper supply chain are expected to restraint market growth.



Near-to-Eye (NTE) device will have the highest growth in coming years

Near-to-Eye (NTE) device is expected to account the largest share of the overall micro-LED display market by 2027.The growth of this segment can be attributed because there is high demand for AR/VR devices.



Also, there is need of brighter and more power-efficient LED for NTE devices. Micro-LED serves this need and hence NTE devices application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Consumer electronics vertical is expected to hold the largest share in 2027

Consumer Electronics is expected to dominate in terms of market share during the forecast period.The market for consumer electronics has seen the emergence of large number start-ups, with high R&D investments.



Such developments are likely to lead to significant growth of micro-LED market. Also, there is increase on demand for power efficient electronics, which is one of the benefits provided by micro-LED.

APAC is attributed to grow at the highest CAGR in overall micro-LED market during the forecast period (2021-2027)

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the overall micro-LED market. The fastest growth of the APAC micro-LED market is expected to be driven by the increasing interest of electronic giants in APAC in adopting micro-LED technology.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key officials in the micro-LED market. Following is the breakup of the profiles of primary participants for the report.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 27%, Tier 2 - 41%, and Tier 3 - 32%

• By Designation: C-level Executives - 26%, Director Level - 40%, and Others - 34%

• By Region: North America - 47%, Europe - 28%, APAC - 19%, and RoW - 6%

The report profiles key players in the micro-LED market and analyzes their market ranking. Players profiled in this report are Apple (US), Sony (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), X-Celeprint(Ireland), Oculus VR(US), Electrolux (Sweden), Epistar (Taiwan), Nanosys (US), VerLase Technologies (US), Jade Bird Display (China), Aledia (EU), Mikro Mesa (US), Allos semiconductors (Germany), Plessey semiconductors (England), Playnitride (Miaoli), Ostendo technologies (California), Tianma(China), Lumens(US), Lumiode (US), Rohinni (US), Cooledge(British Columbia), Konka (China).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes micro-LED market by application, by vertical, by Panel Size, and by region.The report also describes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of this market.



Further, the report includes the value chain analysis, porter’s five forces analysis, trade analysis, ecosystem, technological trends, key patents, standards and frameworks, and case studies/use cases.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the micro-LED market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes product launches and developments, collaborations and acquisitions.

4. This report would help understand the pre and post-COVID-19 scenarios as to how would the penetration of micro-LED will look like for the forecast period. The region segment includes the country wise impact analysis of COVID-19 and initiatives taken to overcome these impacts.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04837044/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________