The global DDoS Protection and Mitigation market size is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 6.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2021 to 2026

Services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Cyberattacks on websites are increasing at an alarming rate and have compelled organizations to adopt robust security services to address risks in the continuously evolving threat landscape.With the increasing adoption of DDoS solutions across organizations and service providers, the demand for supporting services is also expected to increase among organizations.



The DDoS protection and mitigation market on the basis of services is segmented into professional and managed services.Furthermore, the professional services segment is segmented into design and implementation, consulting and advisory, training and education, and support and maintenance.



As most of the businesses lack the technical expertise to manage their network infrastructure and application layer attacks, the professional service providers offer ways to overcome this problem.

The services offered by DDoS protection and mitigation vendors help safeguard websites, networks, layer 3, and layer 7 threats.DDoS services protect websites, networks, and critical infrastructure devices, as well as, reduce the downtime and business risks.



These services protect organizations from NTP amplification, DNS amplification, HTTP flood, SYN flood, Slowloris, spoofing, and volumetric attacks. DDoS attacks ranging from 200 Gbps to 1.3 Gbps are the largest and severely damaging. The DDoS service providers are continuously integrating advanced technologies to stop such DoS/DDoS attacks. Additionally, they provide support services and access to a 24/7 DDoS response team.

Some vendors also provide DDoS testing services to test resources for high-intensity DDoS attacks.



In region segment, North America to have a higher market share during the forecast period

Among all the regions, North America is expected to be the largest contributor in terms of the adoption of DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services.The top countries contributing to the growth of the DDoS protection and mitigation market in the region are the US and Canada.



The organizations in the countries of this region, especially in the US, have leveraged the benefits of AI, ML, and deep learning technologies to stay ahead in the market.North American countries have well-established economies, which enable DDoS protection and mitigation vendors to invest in new technologies.



Furthermore, the region is regarded as the center of innovation because the major North American IT companies roll out new offerings and aggressive collaborations take place in the region.The organizations in the region have been massively adopting PCs for streamlining their work processes.



Additionally, the rapid penetration of mobile devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and USBs, and the imperative need to secure data residing within companies and being transferred over business networks are driving the adoption of DDoS protection and mitigation solutions in North America. The key growth drivers of the North American DDoS protection and mitigation market are widespread adherence to data compliance regulations by all enterprises and rapid cloud deployment. Furthermore, due to the high adoption of cloud-based applications in North America, attacks are dramatically increasing and becoming more sophisticated.

The countries in North America are expected to extensively implement DDoS protection and mitigation solutions for enabling data security, preventing cyber-attacks and commercial espionage, and ensuring security and privacy of data to facilitate business continuity. Presently, North America is the largest revenue contributor to the global DDoS protection and mitigation market.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market.

• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, D-Level Executives: 25 %, and others: 40%

• By Region: APAC:20 %, Europe: 25%, North America: 35%, MEA: 10%, and Latin America:10%



Major vendors offering DDoS Protection and Mitigation market across the globe are Netscout (US), Akamai Technology (US), Radware (Israel), Huawei Technology (China), Fortinet (US), Link11(Germany), Imperva (US), Cloudflare (US), BT (England), A10 Networks (US), Fastly (US), StackPath (US), Seceon (US), Nexusguard (China), HaltDos(India), Corero (UK), RioRey (US), PhoenixNAP (US), DDoS-Guard (Russia), Allot (Israel), StrataCore (US), Sucuri (US), Verisign (US), Indusface (India), Activereach (UK).



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research coverage

The market study covers the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments: by component, by Solution, by Security type, by vertical and by region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall DDoS Protection and Mitigation market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

