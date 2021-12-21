The global Methanol market is estimated to be USD 30.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 36.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Methanol Market by Feedstock, Derivative, Sub-Derivative, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecasts to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03999059/?utm_source=GNW





Coal feedstock is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Coal is estimated to account for the fastest growth in the methanol feedstock segment from 2021 to 2026. Coal is considered to be the sustainable alternative raw material for large-scale methanol production which is one the important reason for the increase in demand of coal as feedstock of methanol.



MTO/MTP derivative is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Methanol-to-olefins/methanol-to-propylene (MTO/MTP) is estimated to account for the fastest growth in the methanol derivatives segment from 2021 to 2026.The growth is due to the rise in MTO/CTO plants in China to produce olefins through methanol, as the demand for olefins is growing in the petrochemical industry.



The growing demand for methanol is highly attributed to its increasing demand in the automotive and construction end-use industries.



Olefins sub-derivative is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Olefins is estimated to account for the fastest growth in the methanol sub-derivatives segment from 2021 to 2026.The growth is due to high demand of olefins in end-use industries such as building and construction industry.



The increase in production of methanol and high feedstock availability will increase the demand for methanol-based sub-derivatives such as olefins.



Solvents end-use industry is estimated to account for the fastest growth during the forecast period

Solvents end-use industry is estimated to account for the fastest growth in the methanol sub-derivatives segment from 2021 to 2026. The growth in the solvent industry is due to increasing demand of solvents in the pharmaceutical, construction, and paints & coatings industries.



Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the methanol market from 2021 to 2026.Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market of methanol, with China and India being the major emerging markets.



The growth can be attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for methanol from the automotive and construction industries.China is a major manufacturer of methanol and had the highest consumption of methanol.



The increasing demand for UF/PF resins and increasing methanol usage as an emerging fuel for automotive are the key factors expected to drive the demand for methanol during the forecast period.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 20%, Directors – 50%, and Others – 30%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 30%, Europe – 40%, North America – 20%, the Middle East & Africa- 5%, and South America – 5%



Furthermore, as a part of qualitative analysis, the research provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by different market players, such as Methanex Corporation (Canada), HELM Proman Methanol AG, SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. (China), Zagros Petrochemical Company (ZPC) (Iran), Celanese Corporation (Texas), BASF SE (Germany), and PETRONAS (Malaysia), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc. (Japan), Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan),), LyondellBasell Industries B.V. (U.S), OCI N.V. (Netherlands), Metafrax Chemicals (Russia), SIPCHEM (Saudi Arabia).



Research Coverage:

This report offers an overview of market trends, drivers, and challenges with respect to the methanol market.It also provides a detailed overview of the market across five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The report categorizes the methanol market on the basis of type, capacity, application, and region. A detailed analysis of leading players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them, are also covered in the report.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall methanol market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders to better understand the competitor landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

