Stock Exchange Release 21 December 2021 at 12.35 pm EET

Sievi Capital’s financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2022

Sievi Capital Plc will publish the following financial reports in 2022:

– Financial Statement Release for 2021 on Thursday, 3 March 2022

– Annual Report for 2021 on week 10

– Business Review for January-March 2022 on Thursday, 5 May 2022

– Half-Year Report for January-June 2022 on Wednesday, 17 August 2022

– Business Review for January-September 2022 on Thursday, 3 November 2022

All financial information will be published in Finnish and in English approximately at 8 o’clock.

Sievi Capital adheres to a 30-day silent period preceding the publication of periodical financial reports.

Annual General Meeting



Sievi Capital’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, 11 May 2022.The Board of the Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

A shareholder who wishes to include a matter on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting should submit such request by Friday,18 March to the address Sievi Capital Plc, Pohjoisesplanadi 33, 00100 Helsinki or by e-mail to tiina.grondahl@sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.