Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market Size Is Expected To Hit At a 16.80% CAGR to Reach USD 24.56 Billion by 2026 (With COVID-19 Impact Analysis): Facts & Factors

London, United Kingdom, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Cyber Security in Healthcare Market By Threat Type ( Ransomware, Malware & Spyware, Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS), Advanced Persistent Threat (APT), & Phishing & Spear Phishing), By Offering (Solutions & Services), By Security (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Content Security, Cloud Security, & Application Security), By End-Users (Pharmaceutical Industries, Biotechnology Industries, Hospitals, Medical Device Companies, Health Insurance Companies, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“As per the most recent research study, the demand of global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market size & share about USD 11.78 Billion in 2020, with sales value projected to hit around USD 24.56 Billion by the end of 2026 and expected to register 16.80% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during 2021-2026.”

What is Cyber Security in Healthcare? How big is Cyber Security in Healthcare Industry?

Cyber Security in Healthcare Industry - Report Overview & Coverage:

Cyber security is a combination of technologies, process elements, and controls that have the ability to stop any form of unwarranted or unauthorized usage for instigating the personal data of any user. Additionally, the integration of cyber security in healthcare helps connecting doctors, nurses, and support teams for providing critical care to the patients.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cyber-security-in-healthcare-market-by-deployment-on

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2021 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

219+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

McAfee LLC

Atos SE

Palo Alto Network Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortified Health Security

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

IMB Corporation

Sophos

Juniper Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Intel Corporation

LogRhythm Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc.

Medigate

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the market and what is the projected growth rate for Cyber Security in Healthcare Industry?

Which are the most established companies in the Cyber Security in Healthcare Industry?

What market segments do the Cyber Security in Healthcare Market cover?

What are the key driving factors responsible for the Cyber Security in Healthcare Market forward?

How can I get a free copy of the Cyber Security in Healthcare Market sample report, as well as company profiles?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @

https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/cyber-security-in-healthcare-market-by-deployment-on

Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market: Growth Factors

The primary driving factors for the significant rise of global cyber security in healthcare market are increasing threats from cyber-attacks into hospitals networks coupled with rising applications that arise from increased usage of telehealth applications to name a few.

Cyber Security Challenges in The Healthcare Industry

Additionally, the increasing number of mobile device frauds, the rising cybersecurity measures, and integration of the internet of things (IoT) will further increase the footprint of the global cyber security in healthcare market during the forecast period. Security risks often associated with stealing, mining, and theft of data will open new revenue streams for the global cyber security in healthcare market during the forecast period.

Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 11.78 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 24.56 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 16.80% Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc., IMB Corporation, Sophos, Juniper Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., and Others Key Segments Threat Type, Offerings, Security, End-Users, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Cyber Security in Healthcare Market: Segmentation

The global cyber security in healthcare market can be segmented into threat type, offering, security, end-users, and regions.

The global cyber security in healthcare market can be broken down into ransomware, malware & spyware, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS), advanced persistent threat (APT), and phishing & spear phishing on the basis of threat type. The segment pertaining to ransomware is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the latter format being the preferred sense of initializing attacks for unwarranted usage coupled with the rising consumer software among others.

The global cyber security in healthcare market can be segmented into solutions and services on the basis of offering. The segment pertaining to solutions is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the increasing demand for advanced security measures coupled with rising privacy and data concerns to name a few.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/cyber-security-in-healthcare-market-by-deployment-on

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@fnfresearch.com

Regional Dominance:

North America is Expected to dominate the During the Forecast Period

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the rising digitalization of healthcare facilities coupled with the rising prevalence of cyber security attacks to name a few. Additionally, the increasing technological advances coupled with rising awareness among consumers for early detection will increase the footprint of cyber security in healthcare market during the forecast period. Increasing usage of the m-Health applications will open new revenue streams for cyber security in healthcare market during the forecast duration.

Browse the full “Cyber Security in Healthcare Market By Threat Type (Ransomware, Malware & Spyware, Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS), Advanced Persistent Threat (APT), & Phishing & Spear Phishing), By Offering (Solutions & Services), By Security (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Content Security, Cloud Security, & Application Security), By End-Users (Pharmaceutical Industries, Biotechnology Industries, Hospitals, Medical Device Companies, Health Insurance Companies, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/cyber-security-in-healthcare-market-by-deployment-on

The global cyber security in healthcare market can be segmented into:

Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market: By Threat Type Segment Analysis

Ransomware

Malware & Spyware

Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS)

Advanced Persistent Threat (APT)

Phishing & Spear Phishing

Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market: By Offering Segment Analysis

Solutions

Services

Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market: By Security Segment Analysis

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Content Security

Cloud Security

Application Security

Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market: By End-Users Segment Analysis

Pharmaceutical Industries

Biotechnology Industries

Hospitals

Medical Device Companies

Health Insurance Companies

Others

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cyber-security-in-healthcare-market-by-deployment-on

Browse More Related Report:

Connected Medical Devices Security Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/connected-medical-devices-security-market-by-technology-wired-217

Managed Security Service Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/managed-security-services-market-by-service-type-firewall-277

Smart Home Systems Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/smart-home-systems-market-by-system-lighting-control-506

Smart Buildings Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/smart-buildings-market-by-automation-type-energy-management-291

Open Source Intelligence Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/open-source-intelligence-market-by-sources-public-government-143

Cyber Security Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cyber-security-market

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com