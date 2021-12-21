Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Markets, 2021-2026 - Increasing R&D Initiatives in the Treatment of SMA

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market (2021-2026) by Disease Type, Treatment, Route of Administration, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 1.1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.98 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12. 5%.



The SMA treatment market is growing at a significant rate due to the increasing prevalence of spinal muscular atrophy and rising awareness about diagnostics and treatment of SMA. Factors such as the rising importance of rare diseases, increasing initiatives for creating awareness of SMA and growing research initiatives by market players for developing a treatment for SMA are drivers for the market. Whereas limited access to treatment of SMA is a restraint for the market.



Increasing R&D initiatives in the treatment of SMA is an opportunity for the market through the high cost of approved products for SMA is a challenge to it.



Market Segmentation

By Disease Type, the market is classified into Type 1, Type 2 Type 3 and Type 4 segments. Amongst all segments, the Type 1 segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

By Treatment, the market is classified into Gene Replacement Therapy, and Drug Therapy segments. Amongst all, the Drug Therapy segment is expected to contribute the highest growth.

By Route of Administration, the market is classified into Oral and Intrathecal Segments. Amongst all, the Intrathecal segment is expected to contribute the highest growth.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Biogen and Ginkgo Bioworks announce collaboration & license agreement to develop novel gene therapy manufacturing platform - 21st May 2021

EC approves Roche's Evrysdi as a first at-home treatment for spinal muscular atrophy - 20th March 2021

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Biogen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Cure SMA

Cytokinetics, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Genentech, Inc

Genzyme Corporation

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Natera, Inc

Novartis International AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

PTC Therapeutics

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

UW Health

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 The Rising Importance of Rare Diseases

4.1.2 Increasing Initiatives for Creating Awareness of SMA

4.1.3 Growing Research Initiatives by Market Players for Developing a Treatment for SMA

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Limited Access to Treatment of SMA

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing R&D Initiatives in the Treatment of SMA

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 High Cost of Approved Products for SMA



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market, By Disease Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Type 1

6.3 Type 2

6.4 Type 3

6.5 Type 4



7 Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market, By Treatment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gene Replacement Therapy

7.3 Drug Therapy

7.3.1 Spinraza

7.3.2 RG60803 (Olesoxime)

7.3.3 RG7916



8 Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market, By Route of Administration

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oral

8.3 Intrathecal



9 Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbhfob