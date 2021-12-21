Global $39.68 Bn Split Air Conditioning System Markets to 2026: Wall Mounted Segment is Expected to Grow at the Highest rate

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Split Air Conditioning System Market (2021-2026) by Type, Equipment Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Split Air Conditioning System Market is estimated to be USD 27.64 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 39.68 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The Global Split Air Conditioning Market is driven by factors such as rising temperature conditions, increase in construction of office and smart homes and rising adoption of IoT & green technologies. Whereas the unpredictability in prices of raw materials, and expensive routine maintenance work acts as a restraint for the Split AC production and subsequent sale in the market.



Rising middle-class population & disposable income in developing countries and AC becoming a necessity rather than a luxury product provides a great opportunity for the growth of the market. Emissions leading to greenhouse gases and unpredictable electricity supply in certain parts of the world pose a challenge to it.



Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into Ceiling Mounted, Duct Connected, Floor Standing, and Wall Mounted. Amongst all segments, the Wall Mounted segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

By Equipment Type, the market is classified into Multi-split, Mini-split, VRF, Floor Ceiling and Other segments. Amongst all segments, the VRF segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

By Application, the market is classified into Residential and Commercial segments. Amongst all, the Commercial segment is expected to contribute the highest growth.

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Online and Offline segments. Amongst all segments, the Offline segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Carrier agrees to acquire Guangdong Giwee Group, a China-based HVAC manufacturer - 19th April 2021

Daikin Applied and ElitAire combine HVAC service operation in Central & Southern Ohio - 8th February 2021

Market Influencers

Drivers

Rising Temperature Conditions

Increase in Construction of Office and Smart Homes

Rising Adoption of IoT & Green Technologies

Restraints

Unpredictability in Prices of Raw Materials

Expensive Routine Maintenance Work

Opportunities

Rising Middle-Class Population & Disposable Income in Developing Countries

AC's Becoming a Necessity rather than a Luxury Product

Challenges

Emissions Leading to Greenhouse Gases

Unpredictable Electricity Supply in Certain Parts of the World

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are

Carrier

Blue Star Limited

Haier Inc.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

LG Electronics

Midea Group Co., Ltd.

Nortek Global HVAC

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Electrolux AB

Fujitsu General

Panasonic Corporation

United Technologies Corp.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Trane

Sharp Corporation

Lennox International Inc.

