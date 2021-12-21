Global Carbon Electrode Market: China’s Exports Bounce Back, with 31% growth y/y – IndexBox

China’s carbon electrode exports started to recover after two years of decline. From January-July 2021, the supplies abroad totalled $1.2B, increasing by +31% compared to the same period in 2020. China remains the world’s largest supplier, accounting for 66% of global carbon electrode exports. More than half of its shipments go to Malaysia, Russia and Canada. Bahrain recorded the highest growth rate of purchases from China among the main trade partners.



LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From January to July 2021, the carbon electrode supplies from China totalled $1.2B, rising by +31% compared to the same period of 2020, according to a recent report by a market research firm IndexBox. In physical terms, exports grew to 1.2M tonnes, an 11%-increase compared to the same period last year.

China’s Carbon Electrode Exports

China is the world’s largest supplier in the carbon electrode market, with a 66%-share of global exports, IndexBox says. Over the last year, exports shrank from $2.9B to $1.6B, decreasing for the second consecutive year. In physical terms, the number of carbon electrodes exported from China surged to 1.9M tonnes, jumping by +22% compared with 2019 figures.

Malaysia (450K tonnes), Canada (308K tonnes) and Russia (271K tonnes) were the main destinations of carbon electrode exports from China, together comprising 53% of the total volume. The United Arab Emirates, Norway, Turkey, Bahrain, Germany, Azerbaijan and the Netherlands lagged somewhat behind, accounting for a further 33%.

In value terms, Malaysia ($287M), Russia ($195M) and Canada ($175M) appeared to be the largest markets for carbon electrodes exported from China worldwide, with a combined 42% share of total exports. These countries were followed by the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Norway, Germany, Azerbaijan, Bahrain and the Netherlands, which accounted for a further 28%.

Bahrain recorded the highest growth rate of carbon electrode purchases from China last year. Its imports increased nearly twofold.

In 2020, the average carbon electrode export price amounted to $821 per tonne. There were significant differences in the average prices for the major export markets. The country with the highest cost was Germany ($1,166 per tonne), while the average price for exports to Bahrain ($498 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. The most notable growth rate in prices was recorded for supplies to Azerbaijan, while the prices for the other significant destinations experienced more modest paces of growth.

