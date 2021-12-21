The Global Product Stewardship Market is expected to grow by $ 309.52 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Product Stewardship Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192505/?utm_source=GNW

40% during the forecast period. Our report on the product stewardship market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in government initiatives regarding workforce safety standards and environmental regulations and the growing need to improve risk visibility and increase the transparency of workflow. In addition, increase in government initiatives regarding workforce safety standards and environmental regulations is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The product stewardship market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The product stewardship market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Service

• Solutions



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing digitally connected workforce with connected wearables for safe operationsas one of the prime reasons driving the product stewardship market growth during the next few years.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on product stewardship market covers the following areas:

• Product stewardship market sizing

• Product stewardship market forecast

• Product stewardship market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading product stewardship market vendors that include Arcadis NV, Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, CGI Inc., Cority Software Inc., ERM Group Inc., Intelex Technologies Inc., John Wood Group Plc, ProcessMAP Corp., SAP SE, and Wolters Kluwer NV. Also, the product stewardship market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192505/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________