Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 50

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 50 Festi purchased in total 605,000 own shares for total amount of 134,445,000 ISK as follows:

WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares bought
5014.12.202109:35:47135.000224,00030.240.000135.000
5014.12.202111:26:1065.000222,00014.430.000200.000
5015.12.202110:23:50135.000221,00029.835.000335.000
5016.12.202110:08:55100.000222,00022.200.000435.000
5016.12.202115:25:4235.000222,0007.770.000470.000
5017.12.202109:44:14135.000222,00029.970.000605.000
   605.000 134.445.000605.000


Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 605,000﻿ own shares for 134,445,000 ISK and holds today 6,605,000 own shares or 2.04% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).