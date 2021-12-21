Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 50

English Icelandic

In week 50 Festi purchased in total 605,000 own shares for total amount of 134,445,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought 50 14.12.2021 09:35:47 135.000 224,000 30.240.000 135.000 50 14.12.2021 11:26:10 65.000 222,000 14.430.000 200.000 50 15.12.2021 10:23:50 135.000 221,000 29.835.000 335.000 50 16.12.2021 10:08:55 100.000 222,000 22.200.000 435.000 50 16.12.2021 15:25:42 35.000 222,000 7.770.000 470.000 50 17.12.2021 09:44:14 135.000 222,000 29.970.000 605.000 605.000 134.445.000 605.000





Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 605,000﻿ own shares for 134,445,000 ISK and holds today 6,605,000 own shares or 2.04% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.



The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. ( mki@festi.is ).



