Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 50

In week 50 Festi purchased in total 605,000 own shares for total amount of 134,445,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|50
|14.12.2021
|09:35:47
|135.000
|224,000
|30.240.000
|135.000
|50
|14.12.2021
|11:26:10
|65.000
|222,000
|14.430.000
|200.000
|50
|15.12.2021
|10:23:50
|135.000
|221,000
|29.835.000
|335.000
|50
|16.12.2021
|10:08:55
|100.000
|222,000
|22.200.000
|435.000
|50
|16.12.2021
|15:25:42
|35.000
|222,000
|7.770.000
|470.000
|50
|17.12.2021
|09:44:14
|135.000
|222,000
|29.970.000
|605.000
|605.000
|134.445.000
|605.000
Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 605,000 own shares for 134,445,000 ISK and holds today 6,605,000 own shares or 2.04% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).