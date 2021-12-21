Vancouver-Based WestCoastNFT Partners with The MetaArt Club to Launch First-Of-Its-Kind NFT Collectibles Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestCoastNFT is excited to announce the launch of their latest drop, The MetaArt Club (TMAC), the first dedicated fine art NFT platform linking emerging and established digital artists to global blue-chip art collectors. The MetaArt Club officially launched yesterday, December 20th, 2021. This marks the 20th drop for WestCoastNFT, and one they are deeply proud of.



A collection of 9,888 NFT artworks designed by a curated mix of 35 established and up-and-coming artists, The MetaArt Club was conceptualized with the overarching goal of helping emerging artists gain a collector base in the NFT industry, and providing them with the tools they need for long term success. Each artwork in the MetaArt Club collection is meant to spark joy and curiosity, and offers holders a dedicated membership to The MetaVerse Museum, set to launch in 2022. Reflecting the collection’s theme of “A New Beginning”, art collectors can expect a collection ranging in artistic style, from abstract art to cubism, and artworks from world-renowned artists such as Daniel Maltzman , John Park , Izz Akkosia , and more.

“We’re thrilled to be working alongside the talented MetaArt Club team, and are excited to continue playing a role in helping emerging artists monetize their work and make a living off of their craft,” explains Steve Mitobe, CEO and Founder, WestCoastNFT. “We believe The MetaArt Club will be a significant community for artists and collectors alike to capitalize on this unique opportunity to collect art on the blockchain.”

Founded in 2021, WestCoastNFT is the only full-service smart contract and NFT development agency dedicated to emerging artists. Since its inception, WestCoastNFT has been behind 20 hugely successful drops, including Doodles, one of the most remarkable mints in NFT history, and Love is Love by Shavonne Wong, a digital art project that sold out in 55 minutes.

“Partnering with WestCoastNFT has been a seamless experience,” shares Frank Smits, Co-Founder, The MetaArt Club. “They are a driven, dedicated group of smart contract and NFT experts that believe in empowering artists and in the power of community. We’re excited to continue to work with their team, and create more opportunities for our emerging and established artists to showcase their work.”

In addition to a membership to The MetaVerse Museum, holders with a collection of 20 NFTs will be able to burn their work, transforming it into a “Gold Rare” NFT, a testament to the group’s dedication to utility. A total of 494 “Gold Rare” NFTs are available, and will give holders an exclusive “Gold Art Membership.” For every “Gold Rare NFT” minted, collectors will automatically earn an “ArtMiles” token. Collectors can exchange their ArtMiles for an unique NFT artwork by one of The MetaArt Club’s participating artists. In addition, a Gold Art Membership status will unlock a host of benefits including regular free art drops, complimentary ArtMiles and special access to The MetaVerse Museum, including a gallery to show individual works on the member’s floor of the digital museum.

The MetaArt Club launched to the public yesterday, December 20th, 2021, and will close when 88.8% of artworks are sold. Every TMAC NFT artwork will be minted on the Ethereum blockchain and hosted on InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), securing verified proof of ownership. For more information on The MetaArt Club, visit https://metaartclub.io/ .

About WestCoastNFT:

WestCoastNFT is a full-service, world-class NFT development agency founded in 2021, focused on providing artists of all sizes with the tech support they need to ensure their drop is a success. With a specialization in custom smart contracts, WestCoastNFT’s talented team of experts work directly with artists to launch their own custom NFT project. Delivering a level of service only previously offered by individual developers, in just three months of business, WestCoastNFT has generated over $2M in revenue and over $23M in revenue for artists and creators, and has been responsible for 20 hugely successful drops, with an average time to sell out of 55 minutes.

About The MetaArt Club:

The MetaArt Club (TMAC) was founded as a bridge between curation and collecting art on the blockchain. TMAC includes a collection of 9,888 NFTs by a curated selection of 35 international digital artists. Among these artists, an array of different creative styles are captured, reflecting the guiding theme ‘A New Beginning’ – a metaphor for TMAC’s unique curatorial role which bridges the gap between NFT collectible artworks and traditional art. TMAC is the first dedicated fine art NFT platform linking curated emerging and established international digital artists to global blue-chip art collectors and the native crypto community.



Visit The MetaArt Club’s Discord: discord.gg/metaartclub

Website: https://metaartclub.io/