Global ABM Platform Madison Logic Caps Record Year With Leadership Ranking in G2 Winter 2022 Report

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Logic, the leading global digital Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform, today announced that it has been named a Leader in Marketing Account Intelligence by G2 for the third consecutive quarter. The ML Platform also received recognition in the G2 2022 Winter Reports as an Enterprise High Performer and for "Easiest to Do Business With."

The G2 Winter 2022 reports highlight a major year for Madison Logic, which achieved record growth in revenue retention across each of its three regions in North America, EMEA, and APAC, while more than doubling revenue globally over the last two years. The company continues to capitalize on the acceleration of account-focused strategies within B2B enterprise organizations through its continued innovation in data, multi-channel measurement, and integrations with today's leading marketing technology platforms.

The company recently announced the latest release of the ML Platform, the leading data-driven, multi-channel media activation and account measurement platform for the enterprise, with ML Insights. The combined data set of three independent signals provides global enterprise B2B marketers with a holistic view of companies demonstrating the highest propensity to purchase. The data within ML Platform allows marketers to identify and prioritize the best companies to engage, and the content most likely to accelerate the sales cycle.

"Every successful account-based strategy begins with leveraging data to prioritize and engage the right accounts across multiple channels," said Tom O'Regan, CEO of Madison Logic. "The feedback on Madison Logic's ML Platform validates our investment in providing enterprise marketers with a competitive edge through the most comprehensive signal into an account's propensity to purchase."

Leaders are determined based on high levels of customer satisfaction from real customers on G2, a leader in customer reviews for business solutions. Madison Logic clients rated the ML Platform highly across the board, highlighted by strong recognition in its Quality of Support, Ease of Setup, and Ease of Administration.

According to G2 , Marketing Account Intelligence software compiles insightful prospect data to help marketers develop a list of accounts that fit a user's ideal customer profile. Marketing account intelligence systems are implemented to combat the inefficiencies of the traditional "spray and pray" marketing approach. By deploying this software, marketing organizations can maximize efforts on accounts that have a high likelihood of converting to customers while minimizing time and money spent on prospects with a low probability of converting. These tools also assist sales teams by providing incisive information such as a prospect's role within the company hierarchy or a prospect's company segment. This software is used primarily by sales and marketing teams to gain a greater understanding of target and current accounts.

The Winter 2022 Grid Reports are based on G2.com's unique algorithm that calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real time. Madison Logic's leading category placements signify the company's steadfast ability to provide B2B marketers with the ABM solutions they need to convert their best accounts faster.

About Madison Logic

Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer's journey. For more information, please visit www.madisonlogic.com .

