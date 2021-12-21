Biz2X Wins IBS intelligence (IBSi) Global FinTech Innovation Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2X today announced that its platform has been honored by IBS intelligence (IBSi) for Best Digital Lending Implementation: Best Adoption of Tools & Governance at the IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2021. The awards celebrate the “coolest innovations” in FinTech, according to IBSi. Biz2X was honored with the award thanks to its work with HSBC Bank USA.



“We are thrilled to win this award from IBSi,” said Rohit Arora, CEO of Biz2Credit and Biz2X. “Our partnership with HSBC Fusion illustrates the kind of digital business lending program that Biz2X makes possible. Through this offering, our banking and other financial institution partners can use Biz2X to deliver credit to their small business clients in a fast and efficient manner. For Biz2Credit, an award like this represents another step in the growth of our Biz2X Platform globally.”

Biz2X is a digital lending platform that uses a streamlined user interface, AI-driven analytics and a customizable white label interface to help banks and other lenders enhance their core services such as offering focused customer service, growing their lending portfolio and increasing the use of their products. The Biz2X Platform offers end-to-end loan management features:

Loan Level Pricing

Risk Analytics Tool Suite

Credit Policies Configured to Banks’ Needs

Intelligent, Dynamic Application for Each Product Type

Low-to-No IT Work Required

Cross-Device Compatibility

In the conventional banking model, the lending process is paperwork-heavy for the customer and both time-consuming and expensive for banks and other lenders. The Biz2X Platform is designed to streamline that process for everyone.

“The year has brought to the fore the absolute need for digitalization across all industries and especially in Financial Services," says IBSi Managing Editor Robin Amlot. “Financial Services firms, along with banking technology and FinTech companies, have risen to the occasion and transformed the industry.”

About The IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards

The IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards seek to identify and honor technology players and banks for their excellence in driving impact through banking technology implementations and innovations using emerging technologies. Qualifying 2021 entries were projects that went live on or before September 2021 either as a soft launch or as a full rollout.

IBS intelligence is the world’s only pure-play FinTech-focused research, advisory, and news analysis firm, with a 30-year track record and clients globally. IBSi takes pride in covering 400+ technology vendors globally – the largest by any analyst firm in this space.

About Biz2Credit and Biz2X

Biz2Credit was founded in 2007 with one goal: make the business financing process work better for lenders and their customers. Biz2Credit’s mission is to provide small businesses with industry-leading financing solutions throughout their lifecycle in a flexible and transparent environment. The company offers the Biz2X Platform to banks and other financial institutions to allow them to better manage loan processes and related risks. For more information about Biz2Credit and Biz2X, visit www.Biz2Credit.com and www.Biz2X.com.