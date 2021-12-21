GZ6G Technologies’ Media Sponsorship Opportunities Expand for National and Local Brands, Following Installation of Smart Solutions at MidAmerican Energy RecPlex in West Des Moines, Iowa

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: GZIC), an enterprise smart solutions provider for cities, stadiums, universities, and other large venues, today announced digital media opportunities for local and national brands across its advertising footprint.



Most recently, GZ6G worked with its national partners to install and deploy one of its latest wireless smart solutions platforms at the MidAmerican Energy RecPlex in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sponsorship opportunities are now available through Green Zebra Smart Media, a division of GZ6G Technologies.

The Company is working to bring additional sponsored venue opportunities on board in 2022.

“Technology sponsorships provide new digital opportunities for brands and venues. It’s such an exciting opportunity in terms of reaching your audience, providing venues and brands with an exclusive network, understanding data analytics, and making a positive impact on the user experience and community,” said Coleman Smith, CEO of GZ6G Technologies. “People love having access to relevant information on lightning-fast WiFi. It’s a great public service that brands can help provide additional revenue streams to cities and esports venues, and leverage WiFi and IPTV, at venues like the MidAmerican Energy RecPlex. Green Zebra Smart Media division provides sponsorship and advertising solutions through a shared revenue model.”

Mr. Smith also indicated that negotiations have begun with additional national venues and teams in major league sports including NFL, NCAA, MLB, MLS, and NHL, as well as several major city organizations. Green Zebra Media is seeking lead sponsor partners for smart technology solutions at venues ranging of $200,000 to $2.5M per year per venue.

Green Zebra Smart Media Sponsor Benefits:

● 1-5 year contracts available

● Target a captive audience

● Additional venue advertising assets

● Exclusive Sponsorship Packages available

● Data analytics

● Direct Communication from RecPlex Operations including game updates, building emergency notifications, sponsorships, and food stand announcements

● WIFI and Digital Signage Marketing Packages Available

The MidAmerican Energy RecPlex showcases the possibilities of GZ6G’s state-of-the-art cloud smart solutions. The RecPlex, a sports facility with over 300,000 sq. ft., expects 300,000+ visitors/annually and can now welcome their guests with WiFi bandwidth to stream, scroll, and game without lag on the Internet.

For RecPlex, GZ6G created opportunities for new WiFi marketing sponsorships packages and digital signage. Now, brands of all sizes can purchase relevant advertising packages through GZ6G Technologies or its subsidiary Green Zebra Media. Sponsorship possibilities include WiFi log-ins, streaming video commercials, and traffic to landing pages with promotions and deals.

The advertising media inventory at RecPlex is a perfect match for companies who want to communicate with audiences of athletes, healthy lifestyle enthusiasts, and esports gamers, or any business looking for marketing opportunities to establish or solidify their position in a community.

“Every visitor who logs into WiFi sees the brand’s message, providing a great opportunity for enhanced recognition,” said Lisa Marie Dudenhoeffer, Director of Sponsorships, Green Zebra Media. “Sponsoring WIFI at these venues is a huge benefit for brand awareness and positive brand engagement.”

Along with media placement, GZ6G Technologies also delivers full creative services to its clients through Green Zebra Media. The Green Zebra Media team has worked rigorously to test the technologies at its in-house testing labs in Southern California. Partnering Green Zebra Media, Green Zebra Labs and Green Zebra Networks is a critical component to offer a secure and high-quality advertising experience for consumers so that brands can ensure that their message will be displayed correctly and securely.

Advertising campaign packages are available for demo by contacting Green Zebra Media, Director of Sponsorship, Lisa Marie Dudenhoeffer at lisamarie.d@greenzebra.net

About GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies provides smart digital technologies through its proprietary platform to offer 5G and Wi-Fi6 technology applications to large venues, including stadiums and universities, and municipalities nationwide. Through a family of four business units, the Company advises on critical decisions about how best to store, process and protect data, upgrade facilities and building operations with emerging wireless and IoT applications, and help create new revenue streams and profit centers. GZ6G Technologies’ business strategy is focused on growth through acquisitions and continuing to develop innovative, proprietary products. For more information, www.gz6g.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the company's future business operations, including comments about its ability to implement strategic growth plans, and attract high-profile customers, and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse development with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on the Company's website. GZ6G Technologies denies any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

For more information, contact:

GZ6G Technologies

www.GZ6G.com | www.gzsmartnetworks.com | http://www.gzsmartmedia.com/| Twitter: @greenzebra

Investor Relations

Coleman Smith, CEO

cole@greenzebra.net

MEDIA Contact:

Lisa Marie Dudenhoeffer, Director of Sponsorships

lisamarie.d@greenzebra.net