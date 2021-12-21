The Global Cables and Accessories Market is expected to grow by $ 39.80 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cables and Accessories Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192497/?utm_source=GNW

43% during the forecast period. Our report on the cables and accessories market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of smart grid technology and rising global population and increasing utilization of consumer electronics. In addition, the rising adoption of smart grid technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cables and accessories market analysis includes the voltage segment and geographic landscape.



The cables and accessories market is segmented as below:

By Voltage

• Low

• Medium

• High



By Geographic

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the deployment of underground cables in urban areasas one of the prime reasons driving the cables and accessories market growth during the next few years.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cables and accessories market covers the following areas:

• Cables and accessories market sizing

• Cables and accessories market forecast

• Cables and accessories market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cables and accessories market vendors that include BRUGG GROUP AG, Ducab, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., LS Cable and System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Tele-Fonika Kable SA. Also, the cables and accessories market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

