The Global Torque Vectoring Market is expected to grow by $ 11.39 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 22.72% during the forecast period

72% during the forecast period. Our report on the torque vectoring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for luxury and high performance vehicles and improved safety and vehicle dynamics. In addition, increasing demand for luxury and high performance vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The torque vectoring market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The torque vectoring market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Passenger car

• Light commercial vehicle



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rise in demand for commercial vehiclesas one of the prime reasons driving the torque vectoring market growth during the next few years.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on torque vectoring market covers the following areas:

• Torque vectoring market sizing

• Torque vectoring market forecast

• Torque vectoring market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading torque vectoring market vendors that include American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Dana Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, JTEKT Corp., Magna International Inc., Melrose Industries Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the torque vectoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

