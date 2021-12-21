The Global Polyurethane Coatings Market is expected to grow by $ 8.22 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyurethane Coatings Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192493/?utm_source=GNW

91% during the forecast period. Our report on the polyurethane coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand from the transportation industry and the increasing application of polyurethane coatings on wood. In addition, growing demand from the transportation industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The polyurethane coatings market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The polyurethane coatings market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• wood and furniture

• automotive

• transportation

• electrical and electronics

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the expansion of the building and construction industryas one of the prime reasons driving the polyurethane coatings market growth during the next few years.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on polyurethane coatings market covers the following areas:

• Polyurethane coatings market sizing

• Polyurethane coatings market forecast

• Polyurethane coatings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polyurethane coatings market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, American Polymers Corp., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Covestro AG, IVM Chemicals Srl, Jotun AS, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co. Also, the polyurethane coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

