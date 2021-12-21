IoT Security Market Outlook 2019- Explains COVID-19 Impact, Emerging Technologies, Share and Future Growth, Size, Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions and Forecast to 2027

Pune, India, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IoT security market size is expected to reach USD 20,776.1 million by 2027, exhibiting an excellent CAGR of 32.3 % during the forecast period. The increasing implementation of blockchain technology for improved security will have a massive effect on the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “IoT Security Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, and Large Enterprises), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), By Product Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, and Others), By Application (Smart Homes, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Logistics, Connected Healthcare, Smart Retail, and Others), By End-use Industry (Consumer IoT, Manufacturing, Retail, IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Transportation & Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 2,221.0 million in 2019.

The report on the IoT security market encompasses:

Comprehensive analysis of dominant regions

Key Drivers and restraints

Latest trends

Key information about prominent players

Bird-eye view of the COVID-19 situation

Key Development :

January 2020: Mocana Corporation announced that it has collaborated with automotive-grade Linux (AGL), a Linux Foundation open source project to drive the security of connected and autonomous vehicles.

Lists of Key Companies in the IoT Security Market:

Cisco Systems Inc. (California, United States)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Intel Corporation (California, United States)

Thales Group (Gemalto) (La Défense, France)

Forgerock (California, United States)

Infineon Technologies AG (Neubiberg, Germany)

Mocana Corporation (California, United States)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (Arizona, United States)

Allot Ltd. (Hod Hasharon, Israel)

Fortinet, Inc. (California, United States)

New Sky Internet Limited (Hong Kong)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 32.3 % 2027 Value Projection USD 20,776.1 Million Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 2,221.0 Million Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Product Type, End-User Industry, Application, Geography



Growth Drivers Rising Security Concerns Associated with Malware Attacks to Augment Growth Shift towards Smart Connected Devices to Elevate Market Amid Coronavirus Rising Government Initiatives to Propel Market in Europe

Market Driver :

Rising Security Concerns Associated with Malware Attacks to Augment Growth

The growing malware attacks pertaining to IoT devices is expected to fuel demand for IoT security in the forthcoming years. For instance, Telnet, Mirai, and denial-of-service attacks (DDoS) have become prevalent. The Mirai malware can penetrate and attack enterprise IoT devices such as digital signage television sets (TV) or wireless presentation systems. The increasing need for security to prevent DDoS attacks by hackers will enable speedy expansion of the market. Besides, the escalating malware attacks will drive the IoT network security solutions among organizations.

Shift towards Smart Connected Devices to Elevate Market Amid Coronavirus

The inclination towards machine learning, artificial intelligence, will influence the healthy growth of the market during the coronavirus. The improvements in controlled vehicles and devices will simultaneously incite the development of the market. Moreover, the surging demand for wirelessly connected devices in the healthcare industry can have a tremendous impact on the market amid COVID-19. Besides, AI can assist in getting accurate data of COVID-19 symptoms in individuals, thus Promoting the scope of the market.

Regional Analysis :

Rising Government Initiatives to Propel Market in Europe

The IoT security market in Europe is expected to exhibit a rapid CAGR in the forthcoming years. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising government support for robust security integrated into wireless products. For instance, in October 2018, the government published the code of practice for consumer IoT security. Moreover, the announcement of regulatory proposals by the government will further foster the healthy growth of the market. For instance, in May 2019, the government of the U.K introduced a consultation on regulatory proposals regarding consumer connected devices security.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players PESTLE Analysis Porter’s Five Force Analysis Ecosystem Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Provided for Key 10 Players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix

TOC Continued...!!!

