Worldwide Automatic Identification and Data Capture Industry to 2030 - Featuring Cognex, Datalogics and Honeywell Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market by Offering, Product, Technology, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automatic identification and data capture are a process used to identify and collect data related to objects. The automatic identification and data capture system is a relatively broad process of specific technologies such as bar codes, RFID, optical character recognition, smart cards, and voice recognition system.



Surge in the growth of the e-commerce industry paired with the rise in utilization of smartphones based QR codes and image recognition technology is driving the market growth. However, the high cost associated with the automatic identification and data capture coupled with the high risk of concerns of malware attacks and security breaches is anticipated to restrain the automatic identification and data capture market share. Further, the surge in the adoption of AIDC solutions to address human error coupled with government regulations for the adoption of AIDC solutions is expected to drive the need for automatic identification and data capture during the forecast period.



Emergence of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the global automatic identification and data capture industry. Delay caused for deployment and installation of automatic identification and data capture due to partial or complete lockdown in various regions of the world has significantly reduced the growth of automatic identification and data capture during the pandemic. However, the rise in demand for e-commerce platform solutions and smartphones propel the need for enhancing automatic identification and data capture. Further, the government sector has seen growth potential in the deployment of automatic identification and data capture for biometric solutions is forecast to drive the automatic identification and data capture market analysis post-pandemic.



The automatic identification and data capture market is segmented into offering, product, technology, industry vertical, and region. By offering, the market is segregated into hardware, solutions, and services. Based on product, it is segmented into scanner & reader, biometric scanners, printer & recorder, and others. The scanner & reader segment is further segmented into barcode scanners, RFID scanner, smart card reader, magnetic stripe reader, and optical character recognition (OCR). Depending on technology, it is segmented into biometrics, radio frequency identification (RFID), smart cards, optical character recognition (OCR), and others. Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, retail, transportation & logistics, hospitality, healthcare, government, and others. Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report analyses top automatic identification and data capture companies operating in the market such as Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A., Honeywell, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Panasonic Corporation, SICK AG, Synaptics Incorporated, Thales, Toshiba, and Zebra Technologies. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the automatic identification and data capture industry.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t7vfxu