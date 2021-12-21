Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Bird Like Drones & Robots Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 24.01% from 2021 to 2026. The introduction of new technologies like artificial intelligence, perceive and avoidance systems, and cloud technology in UAVs is likely to boost demand for bird-like drones & robots throughout the forecast period.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Bird Like Drones & Robots Market - Forecast to 2026”
Key Market Insights
- As per the application outlook, the application of bird like drones & robots for pest and bird control management is estimated to grow rapidly
- As per type outlook, flying bird robots’ segment is expected to hold the largest share
- The small and medium sized farms segment is expected to hold the lion’s share as per farm size outlook
- North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market from 2021 to 2026
- The Drone Bird Solution, XITM, Festo Corporation, Clear Flight Solutions BV, Aerium Analytics, LetinkLab, SMP Robotics, Sunbirds SAS, among others are the key players in the bird like drones & robots’ market.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Flying Bird Robots
- Bird-Like Drones
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Wildlife Management
- Pest & Bird Control Management
Farm Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Large Sized Farms
- Small and Medium Sized Farms
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Website: Global Market Estimates