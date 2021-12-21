The Global Child Care Market is expected to grow by $ 153.63 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 12.78% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Child Care Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192483/?utm_source=GNW

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the child care market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing parent awareness for early childhood education and care and the rising number of nuclear families. In addition, growing parent awareness for early childhood education and care is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The child care market analysis includes the delivery type segment and geographic landscape.



The child care market is segmented as below:

By Delivery Type

• Organized care facilities

• Home-based settings



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing disposable income of parentsas one of the prime reasons driving the child care market growth during the next few years.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on child care market covers the following areas:

• Child care market sizing

• Child care market forecast

• Child care market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading child care market vendors that include Beanstalk Education Group, Benesse Holdings Inc., Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Cadence Education LLC, Crestar Education Group, G8 Education Ltd., Learning Care Group, Poppins Holdings Inc., Primrose School Franchising Co. LLC, and Spring Education Group. Also, the child care market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

