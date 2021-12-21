Namely Honored with Awards for Leadership, Culture, and Diversity

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namely , the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, has received further validation of its commitment to HR best practices with five new award wins.



Namely CEO, Larry Dunivan, received the Inspiring Leader C-Suite Award from the global organization, Inspiring Workplaces. In making this announcement, Ruth Dance, Managing Director of the IW Academy, said, “In a time when budgets are stretched and the financial effects of covid are being hit, these leaders put less focus on financial results and much more on the welfare of their people.”

Based on feedback from Namely’s workforce, Dunivan’s leadership was recognized by Comparably as Best CEO 2021. Namely’s workplace culture also received high marks from Comparably, having won 12 awards in 2021. Noteworthy accolades included Best Company Culture, Best Leadership Team, Best Company Work-Life Balance, and Best Company Happiness.

Amy Roy, Chief People Officer at Namely, said, “Fueled by collaboration, transparency, and inspiration, Larry encourages our employees to bring their authentic selves to work and share their unique perspectives and talents. From our Time to Vote initiative to DEI and BIPOC focused programs, he leads by example, letting every employee know their voice will be heard and their opinion valued. The impact of his guidance is pervasive throughout Namely.”

Dunivan commented, “2021 was another year of uncertainty. Even when the path forward has not been clear, our employees consistently demonstrated their caring for each other and for our customers. Culture is at the core of Namely, and we’re grateful to have our HR thought leadership recognized by these organizations.”

About Namely

Distinguished by its intense commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, HR technology leader Namely is an employer of choice that helps mid-sized employers and their employees thrive. Delivering and streamlining the complexities of recruiting, onboarding, time & attendance, performance management, benefits administration, compliance, payroll, and analytics from a single platform, Namely also offers Managed Payroll and Benefits services. The company further differentiates the client experience through personalized service and easy-to-use applications. Learn more at Namely.com and follow us @ NamelyHR .

