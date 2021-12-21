The Cheetah is Unleased at Pepcom Digital Experience! and CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JuiceBar, the manufacturer of the industry’s leading electric vehicle charging station, today announced its debut of the Cheetah home charger and next generation Level 2 commercial charger at the upcoming Pepcom media event and Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Both chargers are Made in America and will be on display at Pepcom and for the duration of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



“We look forward to unveiling our first residential model and our newest commercial charger with the press and our industry colleagues,” said Paul Vosper, CEO of JuiceBar. “We are proud that all JuiceBar chargers are made in the USA and are carbon neutral. All carbon-based electricity used by these chargers is offset by certified and registered renewable energy credits purchased from 100% U.S. sources.”

The Cheetah, named for its speed and ability, will be available in 16, 32, 40, and 48-amp options. Dual safety relays and smart mobile app control offer fast, safe, and reliable charging right at home. An optional cord retractor unit keeps cords clean and tangle-free.

The E-Series, JuiceBar’s next generation of Level 2 commercial EV charging stations, includes an interactive digital screen and robust features that deliver the highest levels of safety and reliability in the industry. The E-Series is available in 32, 40, 48, and 80-amp configurations along with the flexibility to customize each unit based on the number of connectors (single or double).

All JuiceBar chargers are backed with a 90-day money-back guarantee, our unique Trade Up program and guarantee 30-day shipping. The Cheetah and E Series chargers will be available for purchase in 2022.

Where to find JuiceBar at CES 2022:

Pepcom Tuesday, Jan. 4, 7:00 – 10:30 p.m. The Mirage Hotel

CES – Las Vegas Convention Center, Tech East, West Hall – Booth #7221 Wednesday, Jan. 5 – Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022





About JuiceBar

JuiceBar is a pioneer in EV charging stations and has been committed to building a global EV charging infrastructure since 2009. JuiceBar chargers are manufactured and assembled in America and can be found in hundreds of cities throughout North America. Our chargers offer unique safety features, open protocol OCPP connectivity, and charge times that are 60-250% faster compared to most Level 2 chargers. We are recognized for our technology, superior user experience, custom branded charger designs, and our ability to advise and guide buyers through a cost-effective transition to e-mobility solutions. To learn more visit: www.JuiceBarCharger.com.